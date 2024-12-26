Let us be glad, let us be grateful, let us rejoicify, for the digital release of Wicked is just a few days away. Not into going out on New Year’s Eve? Looking for something a little more lowkey, or perhaps a way to celebrate with your best musical theater friends? Well, look no further as Universal Pictures has announced the arrival of Wicked for rental or purchase beginning on December 31.

Now, you can ring in 2025 with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo by doing your best to hit the final vocal run of “Defying Gravity”, show off your TikTok-learned “Dancing Through Life” moves, and take in every second of Jon M. Chu’s visually stunning feature from the comfort of your own living room. Of course, plenty of bonus material will come with the purchase of the digital copy, including a sing-a-long version that will allow you to belt the Stephen Schwartz-penned lyrics and music the way you wanted to in the theater. For those looking to pinkify up their at-home collection, a DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD drop is slated for February 4, 2025.

The story of what went down before Dorothy arrived in Oz has been one of the biggest box office successes of the year. Based on Schwartz’s multi-Tony Award-winning musical from the early aughts, Wicked follows the complicated friendship between Elphaba (Erivo) and Galinda/Glinda (Grande), who audiences met in The Wizard of Oz as The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, respectively. An enemies-to-friends situation, the pair’s relationship blossoms from unadulterated loathing to changing one another’s lives for good. Along the way, a slew of characters are introduced, and audiences learn about the origin stories of the main trio who accompany Dorothy on her journey to get back to Kansas.

As we said at the top, the purchase of Wicked’s digital copy comes with loads of extras, including deleted and extended scenes, a sing-a-long version, a featurette behind the movie’s wickedly magical creation, commentary with Chu, Grande, and Erivo, and much, much more. Whether you’re the biggest Wicked fan that you know or you’re looking for a terrific last minute present for the musical theater lover in your life, the film’s digital release has you covered.

Find out more about the bonus content below and watch Wicked at home this holiday season. Available to purchase or rent on December 31 on digital.

BONUS FEATURES

Sing Along: A feature-length version for you and your friends to raise your voices along with Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande).

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES

Pfannee ( Bowen Yang ) and ShenShen ( Bronwyn James ) meet Glinda at Shiz University.

) and ShenShen ( ) meet Glinda at Shiz University. Fiyero’s ( Jonathan Bailey ) arrival to Shiz causes a stir at the university.

) arrival to Shiz causes a stir at the university. Glinda teaches Elphaba the special art of her hair toss toss.

Elphaba (Erivo) and Fiyero’s (Bailey) relationship picks up steam in the forest after they rescue the lion cub.

Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) make a friendship promise.

Glinda (Grande), Madame Morrible ( Michelle Yeoh ) and Governor Thropp ( Andy Nyman ) bid farewell to Elphaba (Erivo) at the train station.

) and Governor Thropp ( ) bid farewell to Elphaba (Erivo) at the train station. Boq (Slater) and Elphaba (Erivo) talk about their romantic lives.

Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) ride the train to the Emerald City.

Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) take the Emerald City by wickedly fantastical storm.

Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) dodge a mad onslaught of flying monkeys

FEATURETTES

The Making of Wicked : Audiences are invited on a behind-the-scenes tour of how the magic came together.

: Audiences are invited on a behind-the-scenes tour of how the magic came together. Welcome to Shiz : A love-letter to the university at the center of the story, where fans will learn about the colors, styles, and patterns that went into making Shiz the eye-catching wonderland that it is.

: A love-letter to the university at the center of the story, where fans will learn about the colors, styles, and patterns that went into making Shiz the eye-catching wonderland that it is. A Wicked Legacy : Cast and crew members take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road and into the past where they nostalgically reminisce about what made the original musical so important to them.

: Cast and crew members take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road and into the past where they nostalgically reminisce about what made the original musical so important to them. The Wonderful Wizard: Jeff Goldblum welcomes viewers into the Wizard of Oz's palace where they'll see first-hand all of his glory.

Feature commentary with Jon M. Chu

Feature commentary with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

