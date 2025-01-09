If you are one of the Ozians who found the decision to release Wicked on digital just 6 weeks after release so confusifying, it's fair to say you'll be looking as silly as a Munchkin in a ballroom with the news that the movie that can't help but defy gravity has grossed over $70 million. No, that's not the latest box office, that's revenue from digital rentals and sales alone since December 31. That's more than some movies make in their entire box office runs, and is arguably more popular than Glinda herself.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked features a star-studded cast, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Jonathan Bailey, and it explores the untold story of Glinda the Good (Grande) and Elphaba the Wicked (Erivo), taking place before Dorothy famously arrived in Oz. Universal revealed that the big-budget musical adaptation of the beloved Broadway hit has earned a mightily impressive $26 million on its first day of video-on-demand (VOD) release and a staggering $70 million in its first week across the United States and Canada, which is easily the largest first-day and first-week digital debut for any Universal theatrical release, surpassing the studio’s previous record-holder, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $44 million during its first week.

The film’s digital success follows an already stellar theatrical run, with Wicked generating $682 million globally at the box office since its November 22 debut. While box office milestones are often celebrated, it's unusual yet quite welcome to see the transparency behind home releases like this, and should also convince some naysayers that having a movie available at home and in the multiplexes is not a box office killer.

How Good is 'Wicked'?

It's wicked good. That joke should play well in Boston. Collider’s Jeff Ewing gave it a glowing review, calling it “a magical musical outing," and praised the performances of the leading actresses.

The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures."

Wicked is now available to watch on digital and in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Wicked.

