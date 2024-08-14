The Big Picture Mattel unveils new dolls inspired by the Wicked film, featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda.

Doll variants include fashion, deluxe, and singing dolls based on the characters from the movie Wicked.

The new doll collection includes Elphaba, Glinda, and Nessarose dolls, capturing the essence of the characters from the Broadway show.

Mattel has unveiled a new line of dolls inspired by Universal’s upcoming feature Wicked. The film helmed by Jon M Chu casts Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Ginda, respectively. The actors shine in the recently revealed Cinema Con footage which gives us a peek inside the magical world of Oz. Based on these characters the new line has three variants: fashion dolls, deluxe dolls, and singing dolls.

Based on Grande’s look from the movie, the Glinda fashion doll is dressed in a pink dress complete with a clutch bag, necklace, and hairclips. The doll even comes with Glinda-like long, blonde hair. The deluxe dress is embellished in Glinda’s voluminous, ruffled pink ballgown with iridescent foil bubble details. With the singing doll, fans can sing along with the character’s iconic song, “Popular.” The Elphaba fashion doll takes on the likeness of Erivo, dresses in her movie-inspired fashion complete with a school bag, and signature hat and wears long, braided hair and green skin. The deluxe doll is adorned with a dramatic cape and sheer black dress with purple undertones complete with the signature boots showcasing her transformation as the Wicked Witch of the West, the doll includes her iconic hat, broom, and satchel. The singing variant comes in green color and her iconic song, “Defying Gravity.”

The Nessarose fashion features her golden wheelchair with ornate details throughout and comes complete with a removable outfit with detailed texture prints and red trim, accessorized with classic, jeweled slippers. It’ll be a treasure for any fan of the original Broadway show or the movie to add these lovely dolls to their collection.

What Do We Know About ‘Wicked’?

Wicked follows a young woman, Elphaba, who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition. Yet to discover their powers, the two meet as students at Shiz University and develop a profound bond. Though things take a turn when following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths

The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee. Further rounding off the cast are Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, Peter Dinklage, and many more.

The doll collection will be available to purchase at all major retailers and to pre-order here. Wicked arrives in theatres on November 22, meanwhile, you can know more about the film with our guide here.