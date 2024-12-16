It seemed last week like Wicked might finally beat Moana 2 at the box office this weekend after finishing ahead of the Disney sequel several days, but Cynthia Erivo’s musical fell short by roughly $4 million. Still, after earning $22 million during its fourth weekend in theaters, a 38% drop from the weekend prior, Wicked’s domestic total stands at $359 million. This total put Wicked in an interesting spot; once the film adds $2 million more to its total, it will pass Despicable Me 4 to become not only the third-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, but also one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies ever for Universal. Wicked has also grossed $165 million internationally to bring its worldwide cumulative haul to a whopping $524 million.

Wicked has carved its name on several impressive box office lists, including its run to become the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway play, nearly doubling the total of its second-place competitor, Grease (1978). Wicked is also one of the top four highest-grossing musicals ever at the domestic box office, recently passing The Little Mermaid (2023) at $298 million, and now less than $50 million from reaching the same highs as Frozen (2013). Wicked also became one of the top five highest-grossing fantasy movies ever this weekend, soaring past The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and Aladdin (2019) to reach the top five. Once Wicked passes the aforementioned Despicable Me 4 to become the third highest-grossing movie of the year, it will not climb any higher, as it would need an additional $275 million to reach the same domestic heights as Deadpool & Wolverine.

Who Stars in ‘Wicked’?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande play the lead roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in Wicked, and both are garnering major acclaim for their performances that may very well lead to some recognition from the Academy at the 2025 Oscars. Featuring alongside Erivo and Grande in supporting roles is Jonathan Bailey, best known for his role in Bridgerton, as well as Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar for her performance in the A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Jeff Goldblum, famous for his role in the Jurassic Park franchise and also for playing the Grandmaster in the MCU, also plays The Wizard of Oz in Wicked.

Wicked is now playing in theaters everywhere.

