Despite mostly losing the competition to Moana 2 since both movies have been playing in theaters, Wicked has still found success that only a few other 2024 movies have. Not only has the film been a box office juggernaut, but it has also earned scores of 88% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and has everyone buzzing as one of the biggest contenders for Best Picture. A strong Monday, December 16 at the box office saw Wicked reclaim the #1 spot from Moana 2, earning $2.5 million on its way to overtaking Despicable Me 4 as the third-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically. Wicked’s domestic gross is now $361 million, paired with $166 million from foreign markets for a global cumulative haul of $527 million.

When it comes to the worldwide box office this year, Wicked hasn’t climbed quite as high as the #3 spot, currently sitting at #8, but it’s still been a major profit for Universal, grossing more than $500 million globally and only coming with a $100 million price tag. Wicked needs less than $20 million to pass Kung Fu Panda 4 to claim the #7 spot, which it will certainly get by the end of this weekend, and after that, it will require another $20 million to overtake Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the #6 spot. Wicked will need a major bump after that to pass Dune: Part Two, which earned $708 million globally. Mufasa: The Lion King, which premieres this weekend, will also be a major box office contender that will certainly be one of the biggest earners of the year.

Will ‘Wicked’ Be an Oscar Darling or This Year’s ‘Barbie’?

Many people are expecting Wicked to take home plenty of Academy Awards at this year’s Oscars, but the same was said for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which was nominated in eight categories but only secured one win for Best Song. Most of Barbie’s expected wins either went to Poor Things or Oppenheimer, and Wicked may experience the same fate and earn a plethora of nominations but only take home one or two awards. However, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s powerful performances could also earn them Best Lead and Supporting Actress wins, and no one would be surprised.

Wicked is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS