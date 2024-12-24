Wicked has been one of the most successful movies of the year, particularly at the domestic box office. While the Cynthia Erivo-led musical hasn’t earned nearly as much overseas as it did in the States, the film has earned more domestically than most movies to premiere this year have globally. After a solid fifth weekend in theaters saw the film earn $14 million, only a 38% drop from the weekend prior, Wicked’s domestic total now stands at a whopping $384 million, making it the third highest-grossing movie of the year. Wicked is also less than $5 million away at the time of writing from becoming one of the top 50 movies ever at the domestic box office, needing a short nudge to pass Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 after recently passing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In addition to earning spots on the top three highest-grossing movies of the year and closing in on being one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies ever domestically, Wicked is also the fourth highest-grossing musical of all-time, passing The Little Mermaid (2023) roughly $90 million ago, and now only $16 million short of Frozen, which it very well may reach by the end of this weekend. Wicked is also the second-highest-grossing fantasy movie ever, working its way past The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King this weekend while still needing a major haul of more than $220 million to take the top spot from Beauty and the Beast. Ariana Grande’s musical also requires $40 million to become one of the top five highest-grossing Universal movies ever.

’Wicked’s Biggest Competitor Is Already Out on Digital

Gladiator 2 premiered at the same time domestically as Wicked, and while Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel has earned more from international markets largely thanks to an earlier premiere, Wicked has dominated its Glicked counterpart in the U.S. Gladiator 2 has been struggling so much of late that the film is already available to purchase on digital platforms, and Universal has not even set a digital release date for Wicked yet, as the film is still a box office juggernaut. Wicked finished at #3 this weekend, behind only the new arrivals in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Wicked is still playing in theaters everywhere.

