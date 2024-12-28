Now having completed a month in release, Universal’s blockbuster hit Wicked passed a massive new milestone at the domestic box office on Thursday. Not only has the musical now entered the list of the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time, it has become only the third film of the year to pass the $400 million milestone. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked is based on the iconic Broadway musical of the same name, which itself is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel. The novel was inspired by the works of L. Frank Baum, proving that nobody can call into question Hollywood’s aversion to original ideas.

Nevertheless, there’s a clear reason why the industry keeps returning to established IP. Even though Wicked hasn’t performed as well internationally, the movie is still a major hit for Universal. On Thursday, it grossed nearly $7 million domestically, pushing its running total to $404 million. And on its sixth Friday, it added a similar amount, taking its domestic total past the $410 million mark. Only two other films have crossed this milestone in 2024 — Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. Both those movies ended up grossing over $600 million each, but the best that Wicked can currently hope for is the $500 million mark. The movie has been playing in theaters for over a month, and will be released on digital streaming platforms as early as December 31.

The movie has now broken into the top 40 on the all-time domestic box office list, ahead of Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and behind Wonder Woman. It’s expected to gross around $35 million over the extended five-day Christmas weekend, which should put its domestic total past the $420 million milestone by Sunday. It’ll be making its way into the top 35 on the all-time list very soon, having already emerged as one of the highest-grossing movie musicals of all time. It currently ranks second on the list, behind 2017’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, which made a little over $500 million. Globally, the film will pass the $600 million mark today.

'Wicked' Is Among the Three Highest-Grossing Films of 2024

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked opened to excellent reviews and an even better audience response. The film holds an 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better (and near-perfect) 95% audience score on the platform. Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Wicked will get a sequel titled Wicked: For Good in November 2025.

You can watch Wicked in theaters and at home beginning next week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Wicked The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Director Jon M. Chu Cast Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd Release Date November 22, 2024 Runtime 160 Minutes Writers Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum Expand

