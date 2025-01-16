It took Wicked eight full weekends in theaters to fall outside the top five at the box office, with it dropping to #7 this weekend after being displaced by Moana 2 and A Complete Unknown but still earning over $5 million. After earning another $685,000 on Tuesday, January 14 to topple Disney’s animated sequel and take the #6 spot, Wicked has now grossed a whopping $460 million at the domestic box office, a milestone that only two other 2024 movies (Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2) have reached. Wicked has also earned an additional $235 million from international markets, bringing its global cumulative haul to $696 million, making it the sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, behind Dune: Part Two, Despicable Me 4, and Moana 2.

At $696 million at the time of writing, Wicked is poised to pass $700 million globally before the end of this weekend, but that will likely be its final major global box office milestone as the film has transitioned to mostly digital earnings. Wicked premiered on VOD not long ago and earned $70 million during its first week, significantly more than it would have earned if it had been playing only in theaters. It will also likely not be long before Univeral Pictures announces a streaming date for Wicked; fans everywhere are anxious to learn when it will join other 2024 hits like Glen Powell’s Twisters on Peacock, the primary streaming distributor for Universal movies. Wicked is the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation ever, one of the top five highest-grossing musicals ever, and the second-highest-grossing fantasy movie ever.

Who Stars in ‘Wicked’?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande feature in the lead roles of Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked, and Jeff Goldblum was tapped for the role of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Michelle Yeoh, who recently won an Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, plays Madame Morrible in Wicked, and Jonathan Bailey portrays Fiyero. Wicked was directed by Jon M. Chu, who will also direct the sequel Wicked: For Good, which was previously titled Wicked: Part Two, and will be released later this year on November 21, almost exactly one year after the premiere of the first film.

Wicked is still playing in most theaters, and the film is also available to purchase on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office and streaming updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

