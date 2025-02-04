Few movies that were released in 2024 have the same claim to success as Wicked, which premiered before Thanksgiving and is still racking up box office returns and crossing milestones. Despite being in theaters for more than two months now, Wicked hit yet another domestic box office milestone this weekend by crossing the $470 million mark. The film has also added $251 million from international markets to bring its worldwide cumulative haul to $722 million, making it one of the five biggest movies of the year. Wicked reaching the top five this weekend allowed the film to push out Dune: Part Two from being one of the five biggest movies of the year, a tough blow to Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic that's still recovering from several Oscar snubs.

Wicked has left its mark on a plethora of box office lists since it premiered in theaters this past November, including becoming the highest-grossing movie ever to be based on a Broadway play, and also the third-highest-grossing musical of all-time, behind only Frozen 2 and Beauty and the Beast. Wicked also just recently became one of the top 10 highest-grossing original (non-sequel) movies ever at the domestic box office, with its newfound $470 million total enough to push it into the top 10, displacing Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope, which earned $460 million despite releasing nearly 50 years ago in 1977. Wicked is even one of the three-highest-earning Universal Pictures movies ever, recently passing E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but still more than $100 million behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Jurassic World.

When Will ‘Wicked’ Begin Streaming?

Universal has not yet announced when Wicked will begin streaming, but the film has been on digital platforms for several weeks now and has been overtaken on VOD charts by newer arrivals like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Moana 2, so a streaming announcement may be coming sooner rather than later. Wicked made $70 million during its first week on digital, which is significantly more than it would have made in theaters and could have caused its streaming date to be pushed back a touch. When Wicked does begin streaming, it will join other Universal movies on the studio's primary streaming service, Peacock.

Wicked is still playing in select theaters, and it is also available to rent or purchase at home on platforms like Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.