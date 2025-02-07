After more than two months in theaters, Wicked has finally slowed down at the box office and it appears the musical may have hit its final box office milestones. At the time of writing, Wicked sits at $471 million domestically and $251 million internationally for a worldwide gross of $722 million. Wicked has been one of the biggest box office hits ever, especially when it comes to domestic earnings, but it will fall just shy of making it on one final box office list. Wicked currently holds the #26 spot on the list of the highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office, with it being more than $6 million behind Frozen. After earning only $1 million this past weekend and dropping theaters by the day, another $6 million is likely not in the cards for Wicked.

Wicked kicked off its opening weekend in theaters opposite Gladiator 2 by finishing in the #1 spot with a whopping $112 million, more than many films see during their entire theatrical runs. Wicked earned more than $50 million more than Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel, which grossed $55 million during its debut. Wicked then lost the top spot at the box office during its second weekend in theaters to Moana 2, as Disney’s animated sequel scored $139 million in its debut while Wicked dropped only 28% and still earned $81 million. Wicked held on to the #2 spot at the box office for three weeks in a row before also falling to #3 on December 20 weekend, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 racing to the top spot and Mufasa: The Lion King claiming silver.

‘Wicked’ Has Been a Smash Hit on Digital

Wicked hit digital platforms just over a month after the film had been playing exclusively in theaters, and while many deemed this a mistake, Universal proved the haters wrong. Wicked scored $70 million during its first week on digital platforms, which is far more than it would have earned had it been playing exclusively in theaters. The musical film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has still yet to make its streaming debut on Peacock, but now that it has been on digital platforms for more than a month, this information is likely coming sooner rather than later.

Wicked is still playing in select theaters and it is also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video.