If you care to find something to watch at the multiplex, look to the Western Sky. Or Fandango, that's a good bet too. And you won't be alone, judging by the box office numbers Wicked is continuing to post. On Monday, the movie passed $325 million at the domestic box office, and is rapidly heading towards $500 million worldwide. Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation certainly had big ruby slippers to fill, but it has succeeded and then some.

Set in the magical land of Oz, Wicked follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a green-skinned girl who is often misunderstood and ostracized for her appearance. Despite this, she is intelligent, ambitious, and passionate about fighting injustice. At school, she forms an unlikely friendship with Glinda (Ariana Grande), a bubbly and popular blonde with her own ambitions. As Elphaba continues to be put down for her differences, and battles inequalities she sees in Oz, she heads down a path that sees her labeled the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda, trying to do her best, ends up being labeled the Good Witch of the North.

Is 'Wicked' Worth Seeing?

The film has been a smash with critics and is heavily favored to do well come awards season. Collider's Jeff Ewing was a huge fan of the movie, and hailed the performances of the leading duo.

"Stepping into Oz is as ambitious as it could be perilous, given how widely beloved the best of these prior properties have become. Nonetheless, Wicked is a magical musical outing , and although it’s the first of a two-parter, it’s a clear success by director Jon M. Chu. While greatly expanding Wicked into two parts is a gamble for the whole, this first entry's script provides a satisfying and well-written character progression for Elphaba and co. as Oz slides ever darker. The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages , and easily one of the year's best pictures."

Wicked is continuing to wow audiences around the world, and is one of the top ten highest grossing musicals in cinema history. You can book tickets to see the film in theaters now.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Wicked The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Release Date November 22, 2024 Director Jon M. Chu Cast Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd Runtime 160 Minutes Writers Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum Expand

