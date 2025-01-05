Wicked was a not-so-surprising smash hit in 2024, breaking box-office musical records and sending audiences to theaters in droves. Based on the Tony Award-winning musical, which was in turn based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (the first of four novels in his The Wicked Years series), the film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch.

Wicked deviates from its Broadway musical origins, offering additional songs while splitting the story into two parts—which will be continued in 2025's Wicked: For Good—and this expansion of the original story goes a long way toward adding extra layers of depth to its cast of characters. In fact, the movie's inclusion of one key character from Maguire's Wicked novel provides more context for some of the pivotal decisions Elphaba makes than any other moment in the film.

'Wicked' Introduces Us to Elphaba's Nanny

While the Wicked musical chose to focus primarily on Elphaba’s time at Shiz University and beyond, the film takes us back to her childhood and gives us a glimpse of Elphaba's upbringing and ostracization from society. In these early scenes, we're also introduced to Nanny Bear, though she's known as Dulcibear (Sharon D. Clarke) in the film, an anthropomorphic bear. In Maguire's series of novels, Nanny Bear is (you guessed it) a nanny to Elphaba and her sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode). Originally a nanny to Elphaba’s mother, Nanny Bear is kind and caring, a surrogate mother to Elphaba and her sister after their mother dies, and essentially serves as the only source of unconditional love for the future Wicked Witch.

Will Nanny Bear Return in 'Wicked: For Good'?

Image via Universal Pictures

Nanny Bear is also one of Oz's talking animals. Perhaps the most important aspect of her relationship with Elphaba, the film's inclusion of Nanny Bear provides more context for Elphaba’s empathy for the animals of Oz and their plight. Notably, many of the students at Shiz seem to lack this empathy. When Doctor Dillamond (Peter Dinklage) announces his last day at Shiz, owing to the fact that animals are no longer permitted to teach, and is arrested for speaking out, only Elphaba — and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), to a lesser extent — make a move to help their teacher. Yes, Elphaba obviously knows what it’s like to be othered and this contributes to her defense of Doctor Dillamond, and later the lion cub, but her relationship with Nanny Bear is a concrete connection to Oz’s animals and her advocacy for their rights.

We’re not yet sure if Nanny Bear will appear in Wicked: For Good. In the novel, after fleeing the Emerald City and going into hiding, Elphaba returns home to Munchkinland to find Nanny Bear caring for Nessarose, and the nanny even accompanies Elphaba to Kiamo Ko (a castle that will likely be the location of For Good's climax) in the novel's third act. Director Jon M. Chu likely has more alterations and additions to make to Wicked's sequel, but considering she appears in all four of The Wicked Years novels, Nanny Bear may have a larger role to play than her short screen time would have us think.

