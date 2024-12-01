With a second film still on the way, it's no surprise that Wicked leaves a few mysteries still to uncover. There is, of course, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) now being on the run, the fact that both Elphaba and Glinda (Ariana Grande) are in love with Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), and the ending twist of the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) being the true enemy. Yet, one moment from the very beginning threw doubt on the identity of Elphaba's father and was never resolved. Though Wicked introduces the mayor of Munchkinland, Frexspar Thropp (Andy Nyman), who Elphaba calls her father, the opening song, "No One Mournes the Wicked," suggests more to the story by showing Melena Thropp (Courtney-Mae Briggs) with another man. Between being repulsed by Elphaba's appearance and the likelihood that he misguidedly blames her for Melena's death and Nessarose's (Marissa Bode) disability, there are many reasons Mayor Thropp could be cold towards his eldest daughter. But, the distinct contrast in how he treats her and her sister is another hint towards her uncertain parentage.

However, the oddest part is that while the film shows Melena having an affair, it never reveals the man's identity. In fact, the flashback takes great pains to hide the face of this mysterious stranger while suggesting that he is Elphaba's true father. Fans of the musical should not be shocked by this as his identity serves as an emotional Act 2 twist, leaving it to play into the next film. But, while it will be another year before the next part of the story reaches theaters, Wicked includes several hints about the identity of Elphaba's father.

'Wicked' Hints at the Wizard Being Elphaba's True Father

While there is no reveal in the film, fans have already met the man in question. The Wizard himself fathered Elphaba, explaining quite a bit about the heroine. The film suggests an affair between him and Elphaba's mother as they drink a "green elixir," but he never knew about the child. Not only is this the way the story goes in the musical, but it is one element that remains consistent even in the dark novel that first explored Elphaba's backstory, though there are some key differences. While the film, like the musical, depicts an affair where Melena invites the Wizard in, the book makes Elphaba's conception a non-consensual encounter. The other significant change is that, in the musical, the truth is revealed in a tragic moment after Elphaba is gone, while the book has Elphaba learn of her heritage. Though the film's exact path is unclear, it has, so far, remained much closer to the musical's version of the story and likely will continue in that direction.

While shocking, the impeding twist of Elphaba's parentage will not come out of nowhere, as there is already foreshadowing. In his limited screen time, the Wizard hints at this truth with his song "A Sentimental Man," claiming that he "always longed to be a father" when, ironically, he is singing to his own daughter. This desire sets up the twist at the end, where the musical shows the Wizard mourning his role in Elphaba's fate. But the most obvious hint, for those who care to look, is the scene in "No One Mourns the Wicked," which includes Jeff Goldblum's voice. It isn't immediately clear from the vocal performance alone, considering this song and the Wizard's introduction are so far apart. Yet the soundtrack credits Goldblum on "No One Mourns the Wicked" when the Wizard doesn't appear. Though the scene hides his identity through clever choreography and camera angles, Wicked all but confirms the relationship between the Wizard and Elphaba for eagle-eyed fans.

How Does the Identity of Elphaba's Father Impact 'Wicked's Story

The truth may not be revealed until the end, but it is essential to the story and the leading character that Elphaba is the Wizard's daughter. Though the father and daughter are enemies, her heritage explains a lot. Most obviously, the flashback in "No One Mourns the Wicked" explains Elphaba's green skin with the elixir the Wizard gives to Melena, making Elphaba's appearance the Wizard's fault. Even more significantly, the musical implies that her great magic is from being a child of two worlds. The Wizard is not from Oz, making him and Elphaba unique. But, though the Wizard cannot actually use the Grimmerie, Elphaba can with relative ease. Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) is the only other who can do so, and she claims to have to learn. Elphaba's natural talents are because of her past, which makes history a crucial part of the story. No matter how Wicked Part 2 handles the twist, Elphaba and the Wizard's connection cannot be written out.

