After more than two decades of anticipation, the film adaptation of the smash hit Broadway musical, Wicked, is finally here. But before Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda/Glinda (Ariana Grande) sang their way into the hearts of theater fans around the world, they intrigued readers in Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel, Wicked: The Life and Time of the Wicked Witch of the West. While the musical and, by consequence, the 2024 film omitted much from Maguire’s dark and deeply political novel, both kept many of the beautiful characteristics of its lead characters intact, starting with their names. Though Grande’s character starts out as Galinda, she, of course, changes her name to that of the original Oz author L. Frank Baum’s creation. However, in the case of Elphaba, Maguire had to invent a name for Oz’s famous green girl, and, in doing so, ended up honoring the original stories even more.

Gregory Maguire Was Always Fascinated by 'The Wizard of Oz'

Like many, author Gregory Maguire grew up with the 1939 MGM classic, The Wizard of Oz. Maguire would rope his siblings into acting out the story in their own at-home productions. But as Maguire got older, he began to notice something darker brewing below the surface. “I was terrified of [the Wicked Witch],” Maguire said. “[...] But by the time I'd seen the show maybe five times ... I began to realize that the wizard, who lied to Dorothy—who sent her off into danger with no expectation of being able to pay his debt to her—was just as scary, if not, in fact, scarier.”

Maguire certainly has a point. The wizard is a complete charlatan, and when compared to the film’s villain, Maguire’s views are equally complex. “She never lied to Dorothy. She never tried to trick her. She said exactly what she felt. And she did exactly what she said she was going to do.” But while fascinated by the ambiguities of Oz, he didn’t know that he would eventually write about them. As stated in an interview with TuftsAlumni, Maguire explained that he was living in London when he “had the compulsion to write a story about evil.” He didn’t initially know that it was going to be based on Oz lure, but after the first Gulf War broke out, Maguire came across a headline that read “Saddam Hussain, the Next Hitler?” Maguire, who claims to be a pacifist by nature, began to wonder how his views would change when faced with the threat of someone like Hitler. Around the same time, a horrific crime involving the murder of a two-year-old at the hands of teenagers had London asking what could have driven the teenagers to do something so “wicked?”

He began to ask himself about the meaning behind calling someone “wicked.” In order to answer his questions, Maguire decided to write a story about evil. His decision to focus the idea around the most infamous villain of all time was “happenstance,” according to Maguire. Essentially, he said he decided to write about what he knew, and, with his doctorate being in children’s literature, and his love for The Wizard of Oz, it was a natural choice. But when it comes to reinventing one of the greatest stories ever told, one must take care, and Maguire found a beautiful way to honor the creator of Oz.

Elphaba’s Name Honors 'The Wizard of Oz's Creator

Since L. Frank Baum’s original novel was published and Margaret Hamilton’s performance in the 1939 film, many have tried to re-adapt his iconic villain, from The Wiz’s Evillene (Mabel King) to Once Upon a Time’s Zelena (Rebecca Mader). For many, Elphaba has become a definitive version. With her determination to do what’s right and her kind nature, it’s not a surprise that so many have taken to Wicked’s version. However, what many fans don’t realize is that her name is a tribute to Baum. As recorded by GBH, Maguire said: “I invented the name by playing with the initials of the author, Lyman Frank Baum. I tried Lafaba, I tried Lafeyba. And then I tried Elphaba. As soon as I got Elphaba, I thought, oh, that's it.” It’s a wonderful way to honor Baum, but when Wicked picked up steam upon its publication, many of Baum’s fans had concerns, no matter how touching the tribute was.

Maguire revealed that The International Wizard of Oz Club sent a spy to one of his book events with the intent on reporting any unsavory intent with the story. While other Oz-based adaptations had certainly taken liberties, it is understandable that the group had their fears given Wicked’s dark nature. However, after hearing Maguire speak, the alleged spy approached Maguire and told him “[…] I’ve come to spy on you and report back to our minions, but I’ve become a convert.” She purchased three copies and had them signed as gifts for her mother, husband, and child. Indeed, Elphaba’s story impacted many, and now that Wicked has finally made it to the big screen, it appears she will continue to do so for generations to come.

