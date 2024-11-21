Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Wicked.

It's taken years and a road that was more rocky than smooth (and definitely not made out of yellow bricks), but Wicked has made it to the big screen. Director Jon M. Chu brings the beloved musical to life, thanks in no small part to a powerhouse performance from Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Erivo is also joined by an all-star cast, including Ariana Grande as the future Good Witch of the North, Glinda; Jonathan Bailey as Winkie Prince Fiyero Tigelaar, the object of both Glinda and Elphaba's affections; Michelle Yeoh as the sorceress Madame Morrible; and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked is also unique among movie musicals because of its two-part structure. Many Wicked fans questioned how that would work, especially given Part 1's staggering runtime. Chu previously stated that he felt a two-part structure would allow him to fully do justice to Wicked's story, and he manages to succeed. But where does the first part of Wicked end, and where does it leave its characters?

‘Wicked’ Shines a Light on Elphaba’s Teenage Years and Her Time at Shiz University

Much of Wicked takes place at Shiz University, where Elphaba is accepted by Madame Morrible (Yeoh) after an altercation involving her half-sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode). But this means she has to room with Glinda (Grande), who was known as Galinda back then. Elphaba spends her days learning magic under Madame Morrible's tutelage, while butting heads with Galinda. But the two ultimately become friends during a dance, where Galinda is the only one brave enough to dance with Elphaba after she sees how one of her pranks affects her roommate. (Said prank involves a hat that will become very important in Elphaba's future.)

Prior to Galinda and Elphaba's friendship, each has a major upheaval in their lives. For Galinda, it's the arrival of Fiyero; she eventually starts dating him after his display of bravado in Shiz's library, and convinces the Munchkin Boq (Ethan Slater) to take Nessarose to the dance, despite Boq only having eyes for Galinda herself. Elphaba's plot is far more serious, as she learns from her history professor, Doctor Dillamond (Peter Dinklage), that someone is caging Oz's animals, resulting in them losing the ability to speak. Later, Dillamond is removed from his teaching position at Shiz, leading to one of Elphaba's biggest displays of magic — but it won't be her last.

Elphaba Learns the Truth About Oz in 'Wicked: Part One'

Elphaba's skills with magic eventually lead to her receiving an invitation from none other than the Wizard of Oz himself (Goldblum), and she winds up asking Galinda (who changes her name to Glinda as an homage to Dillamond) to tag along with her to the Emerald City. There, the two friends meet the Wizard in the flesh — and also learn that Madame Morrible is working closely with him. Morrible wants Elphaba to read the Grimmerie, an ancient book of magic, and she ends up casting a spell on one of the Wizard's monkey guards, accidentally giving him wings — which then spread to the rest of the guards!

Things take a horrible turn when Elphaba learns that the Wizard is the one behind the subjugation of Oz's animals, and wants to take her as his apprentice so that he can continue to rule over Oz, despite having no real magical powers of his own. Elphaba decides to steal the Grimmerie and enchants a broom with the same levitation spell she cast on the now-flying monkeys. After a tearful farewell with Glinda, she flies off, with Morrible and the Wizard publicly declaring her a "wicked witch" and the biggest threat in Oz. Elphaba soars off toward the West... and the film ends with a "To Be Continued" sign.

'Wicked's First Half Proves That a Two-Part Story Was Needed

Wicked not only ends in the perfect spot, but it's also fitting given that the original musical follows a two-act structure. Wicked Part I actually does manage to cover the events of the first act, and it leaves the characters in unique positions. Glinda is apprehended by the Wizard's guards, after which it's implied that Madame Morrible may manipulate her in a manner that was originally intended for Elphaba.

Fiyero, upon hearing that Elphaba has been dubbed the "Wicked Witch," races off on horseback, implying that he and Elphaba may meet again and act on their romantic tension. Nessarose, upon hearing Morrible's broadcast declaring Elphaba as public enemy number one, is shocked and dismayed — though not as shocked as their father, Governor Thropp (Andy Nyman), who seemingly keels over with a heart attack. And, given that the film opens with Elphaba's supposed "death," it's all but assured that the second part of Wicked will lead up to the events of The Wizard of Oz. Splitting a movie into two parts is a tricky endeavor, but Wicked pulls it off thanks to some stellar casting, along with a director who knows how to bring a musical to life.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.

