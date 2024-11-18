The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff chats with Wicked stars Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode.

In the movie adaptation, Slater and Bode play Boq and Nessarose, alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Glinda and Elphaba.

During this interview, the duo share how they were able to explore their characters with new depth in the movie, and bringing their own unique perspectives to the roles.

Wicked is packed with characters that fans have grown deeply attached to over the years. Most notably, there's Glinda and Elphaba, portrayed in Jon M. Chu's film by award-winning songstresses, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. But, there's also a beloved (and infamous) supporting cast who heavily contribute to bringing the magical world of Oz to life.

In the first-ever movie adaptation of Wicked, Broadway's Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode, in her feature film debut, take on the roles of Boq and Elphaba's younger sister, Nessarose. In this interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the duo tell us that not only will we get to explore more between these two characters but that they themselves learned even more about them while working together on set.

While training for "Dancing Through Life," both Slater and Bode discuss how the choreography allowed them to establish "an even stronger relationship between the characters," in addition to having a firm understanding of where Boq and Nessarose are going in the next movie. They also talk about how they brought their own unique take to these iconic roles, and highlight how important it was to see actors like Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and more embracing "the movie as a whole and more."

'Wicked' Will "Really Establish and Find Nuance" for Boq and Nessarose

PERRI NEMIROFF: One of my favorite things about making an adaptation is you get to honor what came before your film, but you also get the opportunity to evolve it a little. So, what space did you find in the stage version of Boq and Nessarose that you thought you could bring your own unique voice to?

MARISSA BODE: For me, just very simply, the authenticity of being the first person to play Nessa that's actually disabled. Although, of course, every Nessa that came before me is so incredible and incredibly talented. I think the authenticity of casting somebody who's actually disabled added a little bit more depth.

ETHAN SLATER: I think what's really exciting about doing it on film versus doing it on stage is that you have time and space to really focus in on the emotional journeys of Boq and Nessa, who are wonderful on stage, as you said, but you kind of have to move through because of the pacing. In this first movie, we get the chance to really establish who we are and find some nuance to these characters that I'm really grateful for.

"Dancing Through Life" Was a "Learning Experience"

"It's where they really find their love for one another."

Image via Universal Pictures

I'll go to the relationship between your characters next. Can you tell me specifically about working on the choreography for “Dancing Through Life,” and maybe more specifically, how you made sure it wasn't just a beautiful dance to watch, but it also heavily spoke to who they are as people and how they truly feel about one another?

SLATER: Oh, what an awesome question. We worked on it a lot!

BODE: Yes, we spent a lot of time on that. I think it was a learning experience for both of us in really focusing on the conversation for us to have without saying anything. I think that really established an even stronger relationship between the characters in that way, for sure. And it's where they really find their love for one another, although a little bit differently.

SLATER: I think it's just a really fun thing about rehearsing choreography, is that, yes, there are these moves that we were learning, but we were also figuring out, like, “Okay, so maybe I'm leading at the very beginning because that's the idea that sparks," but then we're inspiring each other. So, we could figure out how we could take from each other and give to each other and build something out that way. That was a really exciting way to establish where we're going to end up going in the next movie.

The Cast of ‘Wicked’ Love the Musical Just As Much as We Do

"Everyone truly, truly cares not just about their characters, but the project."

Image via Universal Pictures

I'll end with one of my favorite questions to ask in general, but particularly for this movie, because I think I can feel this quality leaping off the screen, how much joy and pride you all took in your work on this set. Can you each isolate the single most joyful moment you experienced making Wicked as an artist?

BODE: So many.

SLATER: Whoa. Honestly, maybe for me, it would be in the library. There's a really big wide shot where one of our incredible dancers leaps from the turning shelves and does a roll into a whole crowd of dancers, and I got to be one of the dancers, so I got to be right there as he did the jump and the roll. The camera work was incredible, and the choreography was incredible. I was just like, “Wow, that's the coolest shot that's ever been put on film, and I'm a part of it!”

4:03 Related Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Reveal Which Iconic 'Wicked' Songs Tested Their Limits They also share why they're the perfect Elphaba and Glinda and how they pushed their talents to new heights.

How is that real?

BODE: Yeah!

SLATER: I know, how is it real?

BODE: I think maybe on the first day in the classroom when we first filmed because that was my first time to see basically the whole cast together and just see how much love everybody puts into the characters and how much dedication and hard work and how much everyone truly, truly cares not just about their characters, but the project and the movie as a whole and more.

Wicked will dance through theaters beginning November 22.

Wicked Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Director Jon M. Chu Cast Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd Runtime 160 Minutes Writers Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum Studio Expand

Get Tickets