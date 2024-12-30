Despite losing its top spot at the box office to Moana 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Wicked has managed to sustain an impressive haul against the competition, earning just shy of another $20 million in its sixth weekend. In total, Wicked has now hit the $634 million mark globally, split between an impressive $424 million domestically and $210 million in overseas markets. Because of this, the film has now reached yet another major milestone, officially becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie musical of all time worldwide.

In doing so, Wicked has surpassed the hugely successful 2016 animation Sing and 2023's Wonka, having also surpassed the likes of Mamma Mia! and La La Land in recent weeks. Next in sight for Wicked is Coco, although a $150 million gap between the two might prove a bridge too far for the Broadway adaptation. Top of said list is Frozen II, with a $1.4 billion total that currently looks like a record that may stand for quite some time yet. Second on the list is the first Frozen from 2013, with the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast reimagining taking third spot.

Anticipation For 'Wicked: For Good' Is Already Brewing

Especially when considering the enormous success this first half has had, the second installment of the Wicked adaptation is already garnering plenty of excitement, despite being almost a year away. Now confirmed to be titled Wicked: For Good, the second half is sure to bring the same breathtaking cinematic experience that has already defined 2024. With more emphasis placed on Nessa (Marissa Bode) and Boq's (Ethan Slater) doomed romance and the pending tragedy of Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), the darker second half of the Broadway classic feels primed for theater screens.

Excitement is also high for the musical numbers, especially considering just how impressive the first installments were. Speaking to Variety on the Awards Circuit podcast, Cynthia Erivo shared a tease at what is to be expected from one of For Good's brand-new songs, one Erivo has collaborated on with Stephen Schwartz. Erivo said:

"I don't know if you're ready for it. I mean, I love the song and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying. So I don't know. And I don't know if that's just because they were emotional that day or that's what the song does."

Wicked is now the fifth highest-grossing movie musical of all time globally.

