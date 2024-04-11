The Big Picture Universal wows CinemaCon with a star-studded Wicked presentation, featuring Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and more.

Attendees were treated to surprise appearances and a new teaser clip for the upcoming Wicked film, showcasing iconic moments and star power.

November 27 release date set for Wicked Part One, promising a magical and musical journey for fans of the Broadway hit.

There was nothing Wicked about the presentation of Universal’s adaptation of the musical sensation during their spot at CinemaCon, as the panel was packed with cast members, a producer, the director, and even a fresh new look at the film. On the way into the auditorium, attendees were given special lanyards and roses that lit up when the sound of “Defying Gravity” began to soar at the end of the studio’s time slot which showcased its upcoming slate of films. With 30 minutes left in their two-hour window, every last second was spent on all that Oz had to offer — literally.

First up was a brief message from the great and powerful Oz himself — recorded especially for CinemaCon attendees. Giving us a truly up-close and personal look at the character’s face — or rather mask — the voice of Jeff Goldblum could be heard booming from the theater’s speakers as he went on about the exciting movies that are slated for arrival this year and next. When the lights came back up, Goldblum was standing on stage, as dapper as ever, in a houndstooth ensemble. Entertaining the crowd in only the way The Fly and Jurassic Park star can, he referred to the project as “dreamy” before doing a little dance and passing off the mic to director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt. Both men had a hard time holding back their emotions, as seeing the audience’s reception to all the hard work they’ve put in over the years was a heavy but fulfilling moment.

The Stars Turned Out For ‘Wicked’

Surprises just kept coming for the attendees of Universal’s panel as Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey were the next two members of the production to step on stage. Yeoh, who will appear in the films as Madame Morrible, poked fun at her inclusion in the project saying, “Jon [Chu] even got me to sing in this movie,” admitting, “It was terrifying.” However, minds were completely blown when Platt began winding up an introduction for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, describing them as “the ideal pairing” to play the story’s main characters. Finally, the leading ladies took center stage to thunderous applause while a new poster, featuring their characters in an ode to The Creation of Adam, appeared on the screen behind them. Grande said the pair “felt such a tremendous responsibility” with Erivo adding that they were both incredibly “grateful for this journey.”

A Fresh Teaser Cast A Spell

Before exiting the stage, the duo introduced the latest clip to come from Wicked. Although it used some previously seen footage, it was filled out, better following the relationship between Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande). It teased iconic moments like the gifting of Elphaba’s hat and her character’s demonization — with plenty of magic and shades of green and pink throughout, as well as the introduction of Peter Dinklage as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Learn everything there is to know about Wicked here in our handy guide, and stay tuned for more news to come from CinemaCon. Wicked Part One hits thaters on November 27. Watch the previously released trailer below.