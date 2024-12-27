After sending shivers down our spines with her take on "Defying Gravity", Cynthia Erivo shared that she has yet another emotional song in store for us in Wicked: For Good. The actress, known for playing Elphaba in the movie musical, told Variety during her guest appearance on the Awards Circuit podcast that the cast and crew were moved by one of her songs present in the upcoming sequel - a track that she co-wrote. Erivo revealed that she partnered with Stephen Schwartz, the Broadway musical's original songwriter, to come up with a brand-new song that hits the core. While on the podcast, she said:

"I don't know if you're ready for it. I mean, I love the song and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying. So I don't know. And I don't know if that's just because they were emotional that day or that's what the song does."

Although the track's name remains under wraps, she did share that it is very special to her and that its title will also pull on heartstrings. The mention of an original song in the Wicked sequel comes as a surprise given that the adaptation of the first act stuck to the Broadway tunes. Erivo also opened up that her co-star Ariana Grande will also perform another original song included in the follow-up.

What Will 'Wicked: For Good' Be About?

Although audiences had mixed feelings about dividing Wicked's screen treatment into two parts, the first film's primarily positive reception proved that the musical is in good hands. The second act will continue from the moment Elphaba flies away from Oz in her broom, with her and Glinda's friendship put to the test. Viewers will also uncover how the beloved characters from The Wizard of Oz came to be. In addition, director Jon M. Chu told Collider that the sequel will also explore Nessa (Marissa Bode) and Boq's (Ethan Slater) blooming romance, as well as Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) tragic fate.

Wicked: For Good will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025. The first Wicked film is in theaters now.

