CinemaCon audiences have been changed for good today. During Universal’s presentation at the annual event, attendees caught their first glimpse at the second half of the story that captivated theatergoers at the very end of last year. Aptly dubbed Wicked: For Good (a nod to one of the tunes in the musical’s second act), the next and final chapter in the story sings, dances, and defies gravity on its way into cinemas on November 21. Those who are already familiar with the musical or the book on which the film is based have a good idea of what’s coming next, but there are plenty of magical moments around the corner, with the Jon M. Chu-helmed movie adding some bits and pieces that weren’t in the original story.

Here's what we saw in the room at CinemaCon:

Glinda can sense Elphaba’s presence and wills her to come inside before the monkeys see her. We hear a voice-over of Elphaba saying “there’s no way back,” while we see Prince Fiyero leading the charge to find the wicked witch of the west. Recognizable music from the second act plays while the angry villagers march with torches. The music cuts from “No Good Deed” to “For Good” and this writer got teary-eyed. Cut to Fiyero’s wedding to Glinda, which is soon followed by Dorothy and her friends walking down the yellow brick road and having their first meeting with The Wizard. Animals are running a muck in the palace and Fiyero stands up for Elphaba. The final glimpse sees the best friends embrace high up in a tower with Glinda saying “I’ve had so many friends, but only one that mattered.”

Late last year, Wicked flew onto screens around the globe and quickly became a worldwide sensation. Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film tells the story of what happened before Dorothy arrived in Oz, serving as a prequel to the events of The Wizard of Oz. An outsider all her life, Elphaba (Erivo) is content, knowing she’ll never fit in with her peers, largely thanks to her green skin. But, when her magical talents catch the eye of Shiz University professor, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), she’s put on a fast track at the academic institution.

Much to the chagrin of the incredibly popular Glinda (Grande), Elphaba moves in as the pink-loving student’s roommate. The pair initially butt heads, but they soon form a fast friendship that carries them to the Emerald City, where they discover that the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible are up to unconscionable things. When we last left off with the best friends, they were forced to go their separate ways, with their new lives breaking off into two very different directions.

Who Will Be In ‘Wicked: For Good’?