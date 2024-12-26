At this point, you’d have to be living under a rock to not have heard the good news about Wicked. Since soaring into cinemas at the end of November, the Jon M. Chu production has taken the yellow brick road straight to global box office success, nabbing a handful of special honors along the way. The only reason audiences aren’t saying “thank goodness” is because we need to wait another year until the next chapter arrives on November 21, 2025. Previously titled Wicked: Part Two, this week brought some exciting news when it was announced that the follow-up installment would be renamed, Wicked: For Good. The new title references one of the last songs in the original musical, an emotional number during which the two best friends, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) sing their hearts out about what the other meant to them. Judging by clips that have been circling the internet from their press tour, it’s going to be a very intense and heartfelt moment that has the potential to leave even the most hardened audience member in a bucket of tears.

During a recent press trip to Napa, Collider’s Meredith Loftus sat down with Chu and choreographer Christopher Scott to pick their brains about the upcoming feature. The pair worked tirelessly on the first production to ensure that magic truly came to life on the big-screen and, judging by what they had to say, they’ll be doing the same in For Good. Along with the rest of Glinda and Elphaba’s story, fans can expect some new toe-tapping tunes from the musical’s original composer and lyricist, Stephen Schwartz, plus plenty more viral choreography from Scott.

Chu also alluded to a further blossoming of the relationship between Nessa (Marissa Bode) and Boq (Ethan Slater) as well as Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) unfortunate fate, sharing, "I'm not supposed to be talking about Part Two! [Laughs] But for Collider, I will say, if you know, you know that with the Nessa and Boq story, they get to finally sort of blossom in those characters, and what they're able to do with that is just mind-blowing, heartbreaking. Of course, what happens with Fiyero… All the things. And those girls, that relationship, now that I know that the audience is invested in that as much as I have always been with them, it's going to crush." As far as where he and the rest of the team are at post-production-wise, the director said:

"We are refining things right now. I cut it about a year ago just to know the lay of the land, but I put it to the side because I really needed to focus on movie one and really refine that. I just opened it up again, and so we're getting in there again. Effects are not done, things are not done. I gotta get in there, but it's very special. It's very special... There are certain things that are needed in Act Two for me that I feel like, in a movie, you need to have because those changes go quickly. So, I think there'll be things that, when they see the movie, we'll take care of them. I’ll put it that way."

The movie has also taken over social media, with fans taking to TikTok to show off their mirroring skills of Scott's choreography. Of what to expect as far as dance routines go for the second part, Scott said,

“Definitely some new moves. You’re definitely going to get some new moves. We really just let the story dictate what it is. The moves come from the songs and from the story, and so you’ll get some new ones, and you might get some old ones, and some little callbacks. You might. You never know!”

‘Wicked’s Rise to the Top