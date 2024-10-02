Wicked will be entering theaters next month and the first glimpse of the film's Funko Pop collection was revealed. At the moment, the figures featured are the most powerful people of Oz - Elphaba, Glinda, and The Wizard himself. While it's still unknown if more characters will be included in this set, this is just a taste of what's to come.

This collection features a whole range of characters. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), and Glinda (Ariana Grande) will be part of a two-figure set where they're in their school uniforms. They will also have their own individual figure releases, dressed in their iconic outfits - the black robe with the broom stick and the elegant pink dress. Glinda will also have another solo figure release where she wears a pink nightgown. Aside from our two main leads, The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) will also have solo figure release. At the moment, Funko listed the solo Wicked figures for $12, and the price of the two-piece set remains unknown.

While this is the first Funko Pop set based on the upcoming movie, this isn't the first time these characters have been transformed into Pop Vinyl figures. For those unaware, Wicked is based on The Wizard of Oz, and both the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda The Good were part of the film's 85th Anniversary Collection, along with other iconic characters such as Dorothy and her companions.

What is 'Wicked' About?