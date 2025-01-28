There are a lot of lessons to be learned from the genre dubbed “true-crime.” It’s often hard to escape the darkness and tragedy attached to most of the stories, but there’s always something to learn — sometimes, it’s just a really difficult lesson. On the top of the “lessons we never wanted to learn or think about” list is the idea that you never really know someone. After all — Ted Bundy had a steady girlfriend and Dennis Rader was a church-going man, who was married with two kids. Yet, both men managed to carry on a completely psychopathic and sadistic side life. The theme of never fully knowing someone is the main thread running through two new ABC News Studios docuseries that will arrive on Hulu next month. The double dose of shocking stories starts on February 4 with Wicked Game: The Devil in the Desert and will be followed on February 18 with The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer. To ease audiences into ABC News Studios’ two newest titles, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive first-look at the trailer for Wicked Game, which will carry investigators out of the country and force them to draw sides with an unlikely ally.

As the title would suggest, Wicked Game: The Devil in the Desert will whisk audiences away to the dry heats of the Mojave Desert, where, back in 2012, a woman is found zip-tied on the side of the road. Although she’s scared for her life, the woman is alive, and able to tell law enforcement how she ended up there. The trailer for the ABC News Studios production walks viewers through that woman’s story, as she lays out the terrifying details of being kidnapped from her home along with her roommate. The armed robbers were looking for money, but, when there was none, they took their hostages into the middle of the desert where they tortured and killed the woman’s roommate. As the case picks up steam, officers hop on the trail of someone who looks like the perfect suspect — there’s just one problem — he’s fled back to his home country. Turning to the person closest to their perp, the cops form an allyship with the suspect’s wife, who helps them get their man.

ABC News Studios Delivers Two Riveting True Crime Stories Next Month

Moving to the opposite side of the country, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer will follow the disturbing tale of Herb Baumeister, an Indianapolis businessman, husband, and father who is responsible for more than a dozen murders. Preying on a marginalized community, Baumeister went to gay bars and lured men back to his home where he would murder them and bury their remains on his property. The case of Baumeister is an especially tricky one because he killed himself after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest and — aside from the remains found on his property — he would be later linked to several more slayings.

In the docuseries, Hamilton County coroner, Jeff Jellison, will set off on a new investigation in an attempt to uncover more of the truth surrounding Baumeister and his heinous crimes. Using new DNA technology, archival footage, interviews with those closest to the case and the pivotal story of one of Baumeister’s would-be victims, Mark Goodyear, The Fox Hollow Murders won’t be one to miss.

Check out the exclusive trailer for Wicked Game: The Devil in the Desert above and tune into Hulu on February 4 for the first part of ABC News Studios’ latest docuseries.

