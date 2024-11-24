The season’s most-anticipated box office clash delivered the fireworks, with Universal’s Wicked earning nearly twice as much as Paramount’s Gladiator II. Director Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the hit Broadway play was always expected to win the duel, considering its broader appeal and event-movie status. But Ridley Scott’s swords-and-sandals sequel didn’t exactly crater, delivering the second-biggest opening weekend haul of the 86-year-old director’s career, and that of the legendary Denzel Washington, who plays a memorable supporting role in the film.

Led by Paul Mescal, Gladiator II grossed around $55 million in its opening weekend, having already made more than $100 million in overseas markets this past week. The movie earned mixed-to-positive reviews, and currently holds a “fresh” 71% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime describing it as a “strange beast of a movie.” Audience exits weren’t as promising though. Gladiator II earned an underwhelming B CinemaScore from opening day crowds, which could hurt its chances of survival in the coming weeks, as it attempts to recover its massive $210 million reported budget.

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Wicked grossed around $114 million across its three-day debut, on the back of incredible audience response. This is the biggest debut for a Broadway adaptation and the 10th-biggest opening for November. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the movie earned an A CinemaScore and currently holds a near-perfect 97% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ score isn’t too shabby either, at 90%. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing described it as “one of the best films of the year.” Wicked’s success could, perhaps, validate the problematic new trend of studios concealing a musical's song-and-dance elements in marketing material. But, conversely, it could empower studios to produce more musicals.

A Trio of Dramas Continued to Perform Well in the Bottom Half of the Chart

Close

At number three, Amazon MGM’s Red One grossed around $13 million, after topping the charts last time around. The costly action-adventure film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, has now passed the $50 million mark domestically. But taking into account its massive reported budget of $250 million, this doesn't exactly move the needle for it. The fourth spot went to Angel Studios’ faith-based genre film Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin, which generated just over $5 million in its debut weekend.

The top five was rounded out by Sony’s holdover hit Venom: The Last Dance, which grossed around $4 million in its fifth weekend, taking its running domestic total to just under $135 million. The movie isn’t going to come close to matching its predecessors, both of which made $213 million in their lifetime runs, but it has staged an admirable comeback after delivering a series-low debut. Elsewhere, the drama-thriller Conclave is about to pass the $30 million mark, while Anora hit $12 million and Heretic neared the $25 million milestone.

Grab your tickets for Wicked down below.