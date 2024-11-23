The year’s most anticipated box office clash is finally upon us, with Universal’s Wicked predictably pulling ahead of Paramount’s Gladiator II. Perceived to be targeting different demographics, the two movies have been compared to last year’s Barbie and Oppenheimer, which grossed a combined total of over $2.2 billion worldwide after debuting on the same day. Gladiator II got a head start on Wicked overseas, where it has already grossed over $100 million. However, the big-budget musical will more than make up for the difference with a blockbuster haul in its domestic debut.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked grossed a little over $46 million on Friday — this includes the nearly $20 million that it made in Thursday previews — and is on track to generate at least $120 million across the three-day weekend. Expect this figure to increase, considering the film’s stupendous A CinemaScore and 98% audience rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked also holds an 89% approval rating on RT, with Collider’s Jeff Ewing describing it in his review as “an incredible cinematic musical outing and easily one of the year's best films.” The movie was produced on a reported budget of $150 million, and rather controversially, had its musical identity concealed from audiences in the trailers. This has become increasingly common in recent years, by the way.

Similarly, but less insidiously, Paramount also decided to refrain from revealing the true identity of Gladiator II’s protagonist, played by Paul Mescal. The movie grossed $22 million on Friday, including the $6.5 million that it made in Thursday previews. It’s on track to generate over $60 million across its first three days of release, which will mark the biggest-ever opening for director Ridley Scott, and star Denzel Washington, who appears in a colorful supporting role. This also represents the biggest debut for a non-number one film this year.

Combined, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' Will Gross Nearly $200 Million this Weekend

Produced on a reported budget of $210 million, Gladiator II opened to mostly positive reviews, although domestic reception has been shaky, at best. It currently holds a “fresh” 72% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but earned a rather concerning B CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it “a strange beast of a movie,” while praising its action sequences but calling into question its reliance on the original. Also directed by Scott, the first Gladiator grossed over $460 million worldwide and won a bunch of Oscars, including Best Picture, and Best Actor, for Russell Crowe.

Amazon MGM’s Christmas-themed action-adventure Red One dropped to the number three spot after a mediocre debut last weekend. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, the movie earned around $3.3 million on its second Friday, and will likely gross around $13 million across the weekend. This should take the film’s cumulative domestic gross past the $50 million mark, which isn’t great, considering its reported budget of around $250 million. In fourth place, Angel Studios’ counter-programmer Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin grossed around $2 million on Friday, and is eying around $5 million for the weekend.

The top five was rounded out by Sony’s holdover hit Venom: The Last Dance. Now in its fifth weekend of release, the superhero spin-off grossed just under $1 million on Friday, and is expected to generate around $4 million across the weekend. This should take the film’s running domestic total to within touching distance of the $135 million mark by Sunday. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.