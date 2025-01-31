Magic is one of the fundamental components of Wicked’s narrative, yet it also feels under-discussed, particularly in regard to Glinda (Ariana Grande). Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) magical abilities are immediately apparent, and it is her talent that catches the attention of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and leads to her being offered a place at Shiz University. However, Glinda also plans to study sorcery but appears to have huge difficulty performing magic to the same capacity as Elphaba. In fact, throughout Wicked she doesn’t appear to use any magic at all. The reasoning behind this isn’t explored in the final cut of Wicked, but one deleted scene offers an explanation as to why Glinda can’t do magic.

Magic in ‘Wicked’ is Linked to Emotion