Universal’s Wicked might have won an epic face-off against Paramount’s Gladiator II domestically, but it’s still trailing the swords-and-sandals film at the worldwide box office. Touted as this year’s answer to 2023’s “Barbenheimer” clash, the box office duel between Wicked and Gladiator II dominated theaters across the globe. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked is adapted from the hit Broadway play of the same name, which was inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The book, the play, and the movie are all set in the world created by L. Frank Baum in his Wizard of Oz books.

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, the movie made $114 million domestically, and another $50 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global debut of $164 million. This is a record for Broadway adaptations and among the top openings for the month of November. Wicked primarily targeted female crowds, who turned up in droves and appeared to enjoy the film immensely. It earned an excellent A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which puts it in the same range as fellow musicals such as Les Misérables (A), Chicago (A-), Annie (A-), Mamma Mia (A-). That being said, Universal certainly didn't highlight the film's musical aspects in the marketing, perhaps fearing that this might detract audiences averse to a bit of song and dance.

Wicked also earned incredible reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 90% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score on RT stands at an even better 97%, which bodes well for its future during the holidays. Movies released at this time of the year tend to have long legs; for instance, last year’s Wonka grossed more than $600 million globally after grossing around a third of Wicked in its domestic debut.

'Wicked' Is Destined To Be the Holidays' Biggest Hit

The movie stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, alongside an ensemble that includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. The movie follows Erivo’s character, Elphaba, as she embarks on a path to becoming The Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked covers only a part of the musical, and will receive a sequel that has already been filmed. Wicked Part 2, also directed by Chu, will be released in theaters in November 2025.

