Wicked broke records this past weekend with its $112 million domestic opening to pair with a sizable haul from international markets, and it continued this trend with a first Monday for the history books. Wicked hauled in more than $15 million domestically on Monday alone to help bring its global box office total to $175 million, as well as its international total reaching its first significant box office milestone of $50 million. Wicked is already one of the top 15 movies of the year at the domestic box office, recently passing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to claim the title from Paul Rudd, and the film is also nearing the top five for movies based on a musical or opera, and also almost in the top 20 for musical movies (not movies based on a musical).

Wicked’s biggest competitor at the box office thus far has been Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington from director Ridley Scott that finished its weekend in the United States with a total of $55 million. Gladiator 2 then collected another $5 million on Monday compared to Wicked’s $15 million, to help its domestic total reach $60 million. Gladiator 2 also premiered in international markets a week earlier than in the U.S. and has hauled in a massive total of $165 from overseas thus far, which has helped its global total narrowly cross the $225 million mark. Gladiator 2 also has a long way to go to become a profitable endeavor for Paramount Pictures, as the film boasts a massive production budget of $250 million as well as an estimated marketing budget of $100 million.

Who Stars in ‘Wicked’?

Produced for more than $100 million less than Gladiator 2, Wicked is shaping up to be a much more profitable film for Universal than Gladiator 2 will be for Paramount. Cynthia Erivo stars in the lead role of Elphaba in Wicked, with Ariana Grande starring alongside her as Glinda. Also featured in supporting roles in Wicked are Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, who play The Wizard of Oz and Madame Morrible in the 2024 musical epic. Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, and Bowen Yang also star in the film, which has earned an 89% score from critics and a 96% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

