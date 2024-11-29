Less than a week into its theatrical run, the blockbuster musical Wicked has passed a major new global box office milestone. The movie contested a hotly-anticipated battle with Gladiator II in its first weekend, eventually debuting with over twice as much as the swords-and-sandals epic. This weekend, both films will face the mammoth Moana 2, which is already playing in theaters nationwide after its mid-week debut. Wicked will enter its sophomore frame having already recovered its reported budget, and poised to break the all-time record for a Broadway adaptation.

As of Wednesday, the film had made $144 million domestically and $194 million worldwide. Wicked added $20 million to its domestic tally on Thanksgiving, thereby passing the $150 million mark domestically and the $200 million mark worldwide in one fell swoop. It was the second-biggest moviegoing day of the year, after July 26, when Deadpool & Wolverine pushed all titles to nearly $120 million. This weekend, Wicked is expected to generate over $60 million, with the figure exceeding nearly $100 million across the extended five-day holiday frame.

This should take the film’s running domestic gross to nearly $250 million by Sunday, which would make it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all time. Wicked is based on the hit musical of the same name, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The musical, in turn, was based on Gregory Maguire's novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West." Both the book and the musical were inspired by L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz” series.

'Wicked' Is Expected to Break the $1 Billion Barrier Globally