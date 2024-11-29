Less than a week into its theatrical run, the blockbuster musical Wicked has passed a major new global box office milestone. The movie contested a hotly-anticipated battle with Gladiator II in its first weekend, eventually debuting with over twice as much as the swords-and-sandals epic. This weekend, both films will face the mammoth Moana 2, which is already playing in theaters nationwide after its mid-week debut. Wicked will enter its sophomore frame having already recovered its reported budget, and poised to break the all-time record for a Broadway adaptation.
As of Wednesday, the film had made $144 million domestically and $194 million worldwide. Wicked added $20 million to its domestic tally on Thanksgiving, thereby passing the $150 million mark domestically and the $200 million mark worldwide in one fell swoop. It was the second-biggest moviegoing day of the year, after July 26, when Deadpool & Wolverine pushed all titles to nearly $120 million. This weekend, Wicked is expected to generate over $60 million, with the figure exceeding nearly $100 million across the extended five-day holiday frame.
This should take the film’s running domestic gross to nearly $250 million by Sunday, which would make it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all time. Wicked is based on the hit musical of the same name, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The musical, in turn, was based on Gregory Maguire's novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West." Both the book and the musical were inspired by L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz” series.