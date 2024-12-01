Despite facing direct competition from Moana 2 this weekend, Universal’s Wicked not only held its ground at the box office, but broke records of its own. The musical is already one of the year’s biggest success stories, and is now poised to enter hallowed territory after its astonishing second weekend at the box office. Wicked is based on the blockbuster Broadway musical of the same name, and is set in L. Frank Baum’s sprawling Wizard of Oz universe. The movie entered its second weekend of release having already amassed more than $200 million worldwide.

With $262 million domestically and another $97 million from overseas markets, Wicked has now grossed a combined total of $359 million worldwide. Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, the movie is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Unlike most films aimed at niche demographics, the movie appears to be playing like a traditional holiday-period hit. It held on remarkably well this weekend, even as Moana 2 delivered a record-breaking performance at the number one position.

Wicked opened to excellent reviews and even better audience response. It currently sits at a “fresh” 89% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where its audience score sits at an astonishing 96%. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing described it as “an incredible cinematic musical outing and easily one of the year's best films.” Even though the movie is based on one of the most popular Broadway shows in recent memory, Universal downplayed its musical aspects in the marketing. This is an increasingly popular trend, prompted by the genre’s hit-or-miss nature at the box office, but it appears to have paid off this time.

'Wicked Part 2' Is Set for Release in November 2025