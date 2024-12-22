Audiences are continuing to follow what will become the Yellow Brick Road (after some focus grouping in Munchkinland, we're sure), and Universal's Wicked is reaping the rewards. The movie, based off the novel which is a reimagining of the moderately well known Wizard of Oz story, has been absolutely unstoppable at the global box office and this weekend was no exception. Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda, Wicked has cemented its place as one of 2024's biggest success stories, both critically and commercially, and its sequel Wicked: For Good, will most likely face the same outcome this time next year. To date, the movie has now grossed over $571 million across the globe.

In the UK & Ireland, Wicked grossed another gravity-defying $3 million in its fifth weekend, bringing its total to $60.8 million. This performance puts it on par with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Wonka, and it has already surpassed Les Misérables to become the second-highest-grossing stage musical adaptation ever in the region, behind only Mamma Mia. With its current trajectory, Wicked is on track to surpass Despicable Me 4 to become the third-highest-grossing film of the year in the region.

Germany also saw awesome results in its second weekend, with $2 million added to a total of $7.9 million. Wicked has outpaced The Greatest Showman and Rocketman in record time, while holding its own against international favorites like Gladiator II and Mamma Mia 2. Australia, meanwhile, has crowned Wicked the highest-grossing stage musical adaptation of all time, surpassing Mamma Mia with a cumulative $22.5 million. Here we go again!

Meanwhile, in Korea, Wicked has grossed $13.1 million, outpacing Maleficent 2 and surpassing the lifetimes of Skyfall and Wonder Woman. Similarly, in Mexico, Wicked has grossed $9.6 million, making it the most successful stage musical adaptation in the market’s history.

Is 'Wicked' Worth Seeing?

Beyond the box office, Wicked has been a hit with critics, with Collider's Jeff Ewing describing it as a "magical musical outing." He praised the way the movie hit emotional beats, as well as the breathtaking performances from Erivo and Grande.

“Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures."

