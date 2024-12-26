It’s not hyperbole to say that Wicked has had a wicked run at the box office since its premiere before Thanksgiving, so much so that it’s Christmas week and the film is still performing exceptionally well. After a strong Monday before Christmas Eve that saw the musical pull in a whopping $4.6 million, an 86% rise from its Monday performance last week, Wicked has officially crossed the $575 million mark at the global box office. Wicked’s domestic total now stands at $389 million, and its international haul much less at $187 million, leaving its worldwide cumulative haul at $576 million at the time of writing. Wicked finished the weekend of December 20 third at the box office with $14 million, behind Sonic 3 at $60 million and Mufasa: The Lion King at $35 million.

This past weekend at the box office was the first time that Wicked had beaten Moana 2 over a full weekend since both films had been playing in theaters. Wicked’s performance has left several box office lists looking different than they were months ago, including the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway play, where it is currently #1 after beating Grease (1978) and Chicago (2002). Wicked is also the second-highest-grossing fantasy movie ever, defeating The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) $8 million ago, but still falling more than $100 million short of Beauty and the Beast (2017), the live-action adaptation of the classic animated Disney movie. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s flick is also the third-highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically, behind only Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

When Is ‘Wicked 2’ Coming Out?

Wicked 2, which was recently renamed Wicked: For Good after the song from the end of the first movie, has been set for release on November 21, almost exactly one year after the first film, which dropped on November 22 earlier this year. In the lead-up to Wicked, it was believed that Gladiator 2 was its biggest box office competitor, partially why some merged the two in a Barbenheimer-style fashion and dubbed them Glicked, and while Gladiator 2 has earned more at the international box office ($262 million), its domestic haul of $154 million falls more than $230 million behind Jon M. Chu’s musical adaptation.

Wicked is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

