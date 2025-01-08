With a domestic total of over $450 million and an international haul of $229 million leading to a worldwide cumulative gross of more than $680 million, Wicked was one of the biggest movies of 2024, and it has continued its box office dominance into 2025. However, now that the film has been playing in theaters for nearly two full months, it just ventured into unfamiliar territory for the first time since its premiere. Wicked finished Monday, January 6 at the box office in the #6 spot with $804,000, marking the first time since it has been playing in theaters that it failed to finish a day in the top five. Wicked missed out on the #5 spot by just over $1,000, with Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown grossing $804,000 to narrowly outpace the musical.

Finishing in the #4 spot on January 6 was Moana 2, the Disney animated sequel starring Dwayne Johnson that grossed $985,000 to bring its worldwide haul to over $960 million, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Nosferatu finished the day at #3, earning another $1.3 million on its way to reaching $70 million at the domestic box office and $31 million internationally to cross the $100 million threshold. Finishing in the top two spots on January 6 were Mufasa: The Lion King, which earned just under $2 million to take the top spot, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which grossed $1.7 million to finish just behind Mufasa. Mufasa has grossed $477 million globally and Sonic 3 has netted $337 million worldwide.

'Wicked' Is Still One of the Biggest Hits of the Season

Wicked did finish the weekend of January 3 inside the top five at the box office, earning another $9.9 million and beating A Complete Unknown with only $8.1 million before the musical biopic passed Wicked on Monday. Mufasa: The Lion King also finally took the box office crown from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 this weekend, earning $23 million to the blue speedster’s $21 million. Nosferatu also scored $13 million this weekend, while Moana 2 stacked another $12.4 million on top of its box office pile. Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl and Gladiator 2 finished at #8 and #9 with $4.4 million and #2.6 million, respectively.

Wicked is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS