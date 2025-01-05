We deserve each other, and Galinda made it happen. We deserve each other, me and the box office. Wicked is continuing to soar even with its digital release, Wicked is still flying high at the global box office, proving its enduring appeal to audiences who can't get enough of the movie on the big screen. The film adaptation of the beloved stage musical added $10.8 million internationally this weekend, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $681.3 million.

The film continues to shine in 81 international markets, with its $230.5 million international total outpacing Mamma Mia! 2, The Little Mermaid, Maleficent, and far exceeding The Greatest Showman (excluding China). Impressively, Wicked held strong with just a 26% drop in international markets, which shows how staying power it really has.

Market Locations # Territories Weekend Gross Drop Cume Gross International 3,678 81 $10.8M -26% $230.5M Domestic 3,287 1 $10.2M -48% $450.8M Worldwide 6,965 82 $21.0M N/A $681.3M

How Good Is 'Wicked'?

Outside of its outstanding box office haul, Wicked has been a huge hit with both critics and audiences alike. Collider’s Jeff Ewing gave it an outstanding review, calling it “a magical musical outing," and praised the performances of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. He wrote:

"The green beating heart of Wicked is, of course, Erivo's Elphaba. It's her journey from pariah to Shiz powerhouse to Oz persona non grata (alongside her evolving relationship with Galinda) that forms the project's core. Erivo brilliantly captures the character's complex reservoir of pain, damaged hope, and bubbling anger, thinly covered by Elphaba's stern-faced layer of superficial performative strength. It's a fascinating, layered portrayal of a well-written character. Ariana Grande utilizes her considerable comedic chops as the bubbly, vapid Galinda/Glinda, full of privilege and delusions of grandeur. The pair have great odd-couple chemistry, providing strong opportunities for both conflict and humor. The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures."

Wicked is now available to watch on digital and in theaters, while there are also sing-along showings available in multiplexes now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Wicked and all your favorite films.

