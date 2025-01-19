Perhaps because of the crowded nature of the Christmas period, it seems like Wicked was released ages ago. The box office has seen numerous blockbusters in the two months since the movie faced off with Gladiator II in a hotly-anticipated clash, but despite all the competition, Wicked has persevered. In its ninth weekend of release, the musical passed what will likely be its final global box office milestone. By now, it has become clear that Wicked didn't perform as well internationally as it did in the domestic market, but this gives Universal plenty of time to figure out its marketing strategy for the sequel, Wicked: For Good.

With nearly $465 million domestically and another $244 million from overseas markets, Wicked has now passed the $700 million mark worldwide. The film's exact global total now stands at $708 million. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked is based on the hit Broadway play of the same name, which itself is based on Gregory Maguire's novel. The novel, in turn, was inspired by The Wizard of Oz books written by Frank L. Baum. While you'd imagine that the IP has enough recall value and lasting relevance to attract global audiences, this wasn't the case. The majority of Wicked's revenue came from North America, where it's one of the biggest hits in history.

Wicked is hovering just outside the top 25 on the all-time list; what's more remarkable is that its success has come in the face of competition posed by fellow family-friendly films such as Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Wicked opened to excellent reviews, and even better audience response. It seems to have settled at a "fresh" 88% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where its audience score stands at a "certified hot" 95%. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing described Wicked as "an incredible cinematic musical outing and easily one of the year's best films."

'Wicked' Has Been a Bona Fide Cultural Phenomenon