After more than two full months in theaters and several weeks on digital platforms, things are finally winding down for Wicked at the box office, meaning that every milestone it passes these days could easily be its last. Wicked almost fell outside the top 10 at the box office this past weekend for the first time since its premiere, landing in the #9 spot after previously holding #7. Nonetheless, Wicked started off the week strong, and its new global box office total now stands at a whopping $710 million. The majority of Wicked's box office haul has come from domestic markets, where the musical has scrounged together a whopping $465 million, while it has also collected $245 million from international markets to help its total eclipse the $700 million mark.

Like Channing Tatum's Gambit, Wicked hit theaters and wasted no time deciding it was going to make a name for itself. The film swiftly outpaced its biggest competitor, Gladiator 2, which many had mushed together and dubbed "Glicked" in an effort to find the next "Barbenheimer." Gladiator 2 just recently passed $450 million at the global box office, and Wicked is now over $700 million, meaning the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led musical is resonating with more viewers than anyone could imagine. The film has also earned immensely high scores of 88% from critics and 95% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated movies of 2024. In addition to the wonderful Grande and Erivo, Wicked also stars Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh, and the film was directed by Jon M. Chu.

When Will ‘Wicked 2’ Be Released?

Wicked has a sequel, Wicked: For Good, which was filmed back-to-back and has already been set for release on November 21, 2025, almost the exact same day that Wicked released near the end of 2024. Most of the main cast, especially Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, are expected to return, but we can't rule out the sequel adding a new star to its ensemble. Jon M. Chu will also return to direct the sequel. Wicked has not yet begun streaming, but the film can be watched at home via services such as Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV+.

Wicked is still playing in most theaters everywhere.

