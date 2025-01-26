Despite earning several Oscar nominations a few days ago, Universal's Wicked didn't witness much of an uptick in box office numbers this weekend. Not that it should matter to the musical blockbuster, which has already generated a massive haul globally. This weekend, its 10th, Wicked passed Dune: Part Two to become one of the top five biggest hits of 2024. The movie is based on the major Broadway musical of the same name, which itself was based on Gregory Maguire's novel. The book, in turn, was inspired by L. Frank Baum's Wizard of Oz stories.

With $468 million domestically and another $248 million from overseas markets, Wicked's cumulative global haul now stands at $717 million. This puts it $2 million ahead of Dune: Part Two on the 2024 chart. It's now the fifth-biggest hit of 2024, behind Despicable Me 4, Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Inside Out 2. It's the only non-sequel in the top-five. Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked earned over $110 million in its domestic debut, but has struggled in international markets ever since its release. The film's global haul is heavily skewed; movies of this size usually have a 50-50 split.

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Wicked opened to excellent reviews. It holds a "fresh" 88% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film's audience score is even higher, at 95%. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing described Wicked as "an incredible cinematic musical outing and easily one of the year's best films." The movie earned a total of 10 nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including in the Best Picture category. Erivo was nominated for Best Actress, and Grande was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The Academy Would Hope to Attract Mainstream Audiences Through 'Wicked'