Mamma Mia! was popular, but it didn't have brains or knowledge, did it? Will it remain the highest-grossing stage musical adaptation of all time worldwide? Don't make me laugh. There's a new queen of stage musical adaptations at the global box office, as Wicked has officially surpassed the ABBA-centric phenomenon to sit at the head of the table. With an international cume of $210 million and a domestic total of $424 million, Wicked now boasts a worldwide haul of $634 million, cementing its place in cinematic history.

The film delivered huge holds around the globe, including an additional 2% rise in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. Australia saw one of the best holds in the market with a +29% increase, grossing $1.8 million this weekend to reach a cume of $24.8 million, while in The Netherlands, the film grossed $1 million in its fourth weekend, climbing +32% to reach $5.9 million.

How Good Is 'Wicked'?

Beyond its impressive box office numbers, Wicked has struck a chord with both critics and audiences alike. Collider’s Jeff Ewing delivered a glowing review, calling it “a magical musical outing," and praised the performances of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. He wrote:

"The green beating heart of Wicked is, of course, Erivo's Elphaba. It's her journey from pariah to Shiz powerhouse to Oz persona non grata (alongside her evolving relationship with Galinda) that forms the project's core. Erivo brilliantly captures the character's complex reservoir of pain, damaged hope, and bubbling anger, thinly covered by Elphaba's stern-faced layer of superficial performative strength. It's a fascinating, layered portrayal of a well-written character. Ariana Grande utilizes her considerable comedic chops as the bubbly, vapid Galinda/Glinda, full of privilege and delusions of grandeur. The pair have great odd-couple chemistry, providing strong opportunities for both conflict and humor. The film works on an emotional level, and yet there are also well-delivered lessons about growing fascism that are tragically poignant in our American era. The set pieces are big and bold, and the dance numbers are creative and colorful. Grande is continually hilarious as the charmingly vapid Galinda, while Erivo is breathtakingly powerful as the so-called Wicked Witch. Both Grande and Erivo sound glorious through beautiful interpretations of modern musical classics like "Defying Gravity." It all coheres into one of the best silver screen adaptations of a musical in ages, and easily one of the year's best pictures."

Wicked will drop on digital on December 31, while there are also sing-along showings available in multiplexes now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Wicked and all your favorite films.

Get Tickets