Even though Wicked recently premiered on digital platforms, that hasn’t stopped the musical film (which many are claiming could win Best Picture) from continuing its dominance at the box office. Wicked may have fallen outside the top five at the box office on Monday for the first time since it has been playing in theaters, but it still reached yet another elite box office milestone. After grossing $1 million on Tuesday, January 7, and returning to the top five after beating Moana 2, Wicked’s worldwide cumulative haul currently sits at $680 million at the time of writing. The lion’s share of these earnings come from domestic markets, where Wicked has grossed $452 million, but it has also earned $228 million internationally to help bolster its global total.

Wicked has performed well enough to carve its name on a slew of box office lists, including becoming the highest-grossing movie ever to be based on a Broadway production, moving past Grease domestically and Mama Mia! at the global box office. Wicked is also the second highest-grossing fantasy movie of all time, with its $452 million domestic haul being enough to outpace The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, but still falling short of the live-action Beauty and the Beast. At the 2024 domestic box office, Wicked currently sits in the #2 spot, behind only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, but it falls outside the top five globally, falling short of Dune: Part Two, Moana 2, and Despicable Me 4 due to lower international returns. Wicked is also one of the 30 highest-grossing movies ever domestically.

When Will ‘Wicked’ Begin Streaming?

Fans can watch Wicked from the comfort of their own home by renting or purchasing the film on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, or Fandango at Home. However, Universal has yet to announce when Wicked will begin streaming on Peacock, the primary home for all the studio’s biggest new releases. With Wicked still performing well at the box office and certainly scoring big from home releases, Universal has no reason to rush the film to streaming while it can continue to reap profits from it. It’s a safe bet that Wicked will likely begin streaming on Peacock near the end of February or early March, if not sooner.

Wicked is still playing in most theaters everywhere.

