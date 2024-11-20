The Wizard of Oz is well known as a groundbreaking film that adds an extra layer of magic to the story from L. Frank Baum's novel with the innovation of color. In the years since its 1939 release, there have been different cinematic takes on the story, from The Wiz to Oz the Great and Powerful to the latest addition, Wicked. Adapted from a musical by the same name, which was adapted itself from a book by Gregory Maguire, Wicked serves as a prequel for The Wizard of Oz, taking many of the unexplained elements of the film and tying them together, such as why is the lion is cowardly, and why are the ruby slippers so important. But among those things, Wicked will explain why the Wicked Witch has green skin, which was never addressed in Baum's novel because it was an invention for the film.

The Wicked Witch Wasn't Green Until the 1939 Film

Easily one of cinema's most iconic villains, Margaret Hamilton's portrayal of the Wicked Witch of the West is the definitive version people think of, with her evil laugh, black hat, and green skin. From her introduction, she is a terrifying antagonist, which is only made worse as she targets the little dog, Toto. Yet, Hamilton's Wicked Witch was not exactly like the original. The story of The Wizard of Oz was first told in Baum's 1900 novel, and while many familiar elements were there, including the witches named after directions and the Wicked Witch's fear of water, things looked different.

More specifically, the Wicked Witch looked different. Baum made the Wicked Witch the evil ruler of Winkie Country, where she lived in a beautiful castle, not the creepy fortress from the film. Rather than being green, the witch is described as a hag with a single eye as powerful as a telescope. Various illustrations created uncertainty if she was meant to be missing an eye and wearing an eye patch or have a single eye in the middle of her face like a Cyclops. Either way, this witch was a different kind of terrifying than seen in the film.

'The Wizard of Oz' Made the Wicked Witch Green for a Reason

The film felt strongly about making the change, sticking to the choice despite the danger created by the toxicity of the makeup Hamilton wore, and it has stuck in subsequent adaptions, including Wicked. Undoubtedly, the vibrant color of the Wicked Witch's green skin plays well on camera and highlights the film's status as one of the first films to appear in color.

Yet between the Emerald City, ruby slippers, and Yellow Brick Road, there was already enough color to display the new technology without changing the Wicked Witch. The green skin serves another purpose for the Wicked Witch. In the book, she stands out with one eye and is physically isolated in the West, but unlike literature, film relies on visual cues. Immediately, the green skin shows the Wicked Witch to be different. Not even her name is needed for the audience to know that she is evil because her appearance shows her to be an outcast.

'Wicked' Explores the Reason the Witch is Green

Not only does Wicked use The Wizard of Oz's appearance for the character, but her green skin plays a large part in Wicked. Rejected from her own family because of her appearance, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the character who will later be called the Wicked Witch, is never allowed to forget that her green skin makes her stand out. Much of the story is motivated by her feelings of loneliness brought on by the ridicule she receives. According to Wicked, the unique color comes from a green elixir her mother drank while pregnant, explaining why Elphaba is the only one with green or any other unnatural skin color. Elphaba's appearance isn't just an important part of her identity, but it sets up a secret in her past, hinting at the true father in one of the musical's most surprising twists.

For a character element not attributed to Baum's book, the Witch's green skin has become significant. With other adaptions following The Wizard of Oz's lead, it is easy to forget that the Wicked Witch of the West wasn't always green. The color is an instantly recognizable and unavoidable part of the Witch's character, all because of The Wizard of Oz's creative choice.

Wicked is in theaters on November 27, 2024.

