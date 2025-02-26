Released in November alongside Gladiator II, the musical film Wicked emerged as the bigger hit of the two, both domestically and worldwide. It was such a phenomenal success that all nine of its fellow Best Picture nominees at the Oscars weren't able to eclipse its domestic box office haul, even if you were to combine their grosses. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked generated over $470 million domestically in its theatrical run, ranking third on the 2024 charts, behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Wicked is competing in the Best Picture category with Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance. The film's closest competitor is Dune: Part Two, which grossed over $280 million domestically in its lifetime run; A Complete Unknown recently passed the $70 million mark, while The Substance grossed around $17 million. The Brutalist and Anora have made around $15 million each. The Brazilian breakout I'm Still Here has grossed a little over $4 million domestically, while Nickel Boys has generated around $2.5 million. Emilia Pérez was given a theatrical release in Europe, but debuted as a Netflix title domestically, meaning that its box office haul stands at 0.

Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Wicked is based on the blockbuster Broadway musical of the same name, which is based on Gregory Maguire's novel, which, in turn, is inspired by L. Frank Baum's Wizard of Oz books. The movie made more than $700 million worldwide, and earned excellent reviews. It appears to have settled at a "fresh" 88% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where its audience score stands at an even better 95%. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing called it "an incredible cinematic musical outing and easily one of the year's best films."

Along with 'The Brutalist', 'Wicked' Earned the Second-Most Number of Oscar Nods this Year