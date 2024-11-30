Despite facing massive competition in the form of Gladiator II in its debut weekend and Moana 2 in its sophomore frame, Universal’s Wicked has managed to hold its ground at the domestic box office. The blockbuster hit has broken several significant records already, and in just eight days of release, it has become the highest-grossing musical adaptation in history. And that’s not all; Wicked is also the only Broadway adaptation to have passed the $200 million mark domestically and could realistically make over $500 million when the dust settles.

With an astonishing $32 million haul on its second Friday, Wicked took its running domestic total to $214 million. With this, the film has surpassed Grease’s $190 million haul to become the biggest Broadway adaptation in history (un-adjusted for inflation, of course). Wicked has also overtaken hit musicals such as The Greatest Showman ($174 million), Mary Poppins Returns ($172 million), Chicago ($170 million), The Sound of Music ($163 million), La La Land ($151 million), Les Misérables ($149 million), Mamma Mia! ($144 million) and Into the Woods ($128 million). Today, it’ll pass Wonka’s $218 million lifetime domestic haul from last year.

Some of the highest-grossing musicals in history are either animated films, or live-action remakes of animated films. The Beauty and the Beast remake remains the top-grossing musical film in history, with a lifetime domestic haul of over $500 million. The movie is followed by Frozen II ($477 million) and Frozen ($400 million). Wicked is based on the long-running Broadway show of the same name, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The musical was based on Gregory Maguire's novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," inspired by L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz” books.

Can 'Wicked' Pass the $500 Million Mark Domestically?

Curiously enough, Universal shied away from advertising Wicked as a musical, which has become an unfortunate trend these days. Nevertheless, loyal audiences appeared in droves to watch the film, which has opened to excellent reviews. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked holds a “fresh” 89% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score is even better, at 96%. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked was produced on a reported budget of $150 million, and it will get a sequel in November of next year.

Wicked is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to collider for more box office updates.

