With more than $640 million in its global treasure chest, including a whopping $429 million at the time of writing from domestic earnings alone, Wicked has been one of the most successful movies of the year. The musical earned another $19 million this weekend, claiming the #4 spot falling behind only Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: the Lion King, and Nosferatu at the box office despite being in theaters for a month and a half. Thanks to another $4.7 million on Monday, December 30, Wicked’s $429 million domestic total has made the film one of the top 10 highest-grossing live-action movies ever at the domestic box office, according to The Numbers, beating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest but still short of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Dark Knight Rises.

In addition to being one of the top 10 highest-grossing live-action movies ever, Wicked is also officially the highest-grossing Broadway movie of all time and the third-highest-grossing musical ever at the domestic box office, still falling short of Frozen 2 and Beauty and the Beast. Wicked also broke new ground by passing The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King to become the second-highest-grossing fantasy movie ever, still falling short of Beauty and the Beast like it is in the musical category. The top five at the 2024 domestic box office have also been shaken up over the last few weeks; Wicked and Moana 2 have displaced Despicable Me 4 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to claim the the #4 and #4 with $429 million and $400 million, respectively.

Is ‘Wicked’ Streaming Yet?

Wicked has not yet arrived on any streaming platforms, but the film is available to purchase on VOD through Prime Video, Apple TV+, or Fandango at Home for those who want to experience the magic of Oz from their own living room. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s musical will be available to purchase at home for around a month before it arrives on streaming and winds down its theatrical run. Once Wicked does hit streaming, it will likely join Universal’s other biggest hits this year such as Twisters and Speak No Evil on Peacock, where it will surely find immediate streaming success.

Wicked is still playing in theaters everywhere.

