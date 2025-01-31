Things are finally beginning to taper off at the box office for Wicked now that the film has been in theaters for more than two months, but that didn't stop it from earning a whopping $70 million during its first week on digital platforms, much more than it would have earned if it had been playing exclusively in theaters. At the time of writing, Wicked has grossed $469 million at the domestic box office and $247 million overseas for a worldwide total of $717 million. This $469 million is enough to make Wicked one of the top 10 highest-grossing original, non-sequel movies ever at the domestic box office, currently sitting in the #10 spot after recently passing Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope, which earned $460 million in 1977.

While the musical hasn't quite earned enough in international markets to be as big of a hit as some of its competitors, like Moana 2, Disney's animated sequel which has grossed more than $1 billion globally, Wicked has still been a profound success for Universal. The film was produced for a reported budget of around $145 million, meaning once it passed $300 million at the worldwide box office, everything from then on has been pure profit. The general rule of thumb is that movies need to make around twice their budget to break even, and everything after that is profit for the studio. Wicked is currently the third-highest-grossing movie of 2024 at the domestic box office, behind only Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, and it is also the highest-grossing movie ever based on a Broadway play.

Is ‘Wicked’ Streaming Yet?

Universal has yet to announce when Wicked will begin streaming, but Peacock recently released its full release schedule for February and Wicked was nowhere to be seen. This doesn't necessarily mean that Wicked won't begin streaming sometime in February, as its possible the date for one of the biggest movies of all-time will be held for a separate announcement instead of being grouped in with a larger unveiling, but it's still a bit disheartening for Wicked fans to still have no clue when the movie will begin streaming. Strong box office results are part of why Universal Pictures has chosen to withhold this information, but now that things are slowing down for Wicked, streaming information will likely be released soon.

