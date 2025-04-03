Wicked was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024, but the musical found another source of income to further boost its financial success. Deadline attended an industry panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where Universal Entertainment & Studios Chairman of Global Distribution Peter Levinsohn announced that Wicked earned around $100 million from its digital release. This comes after Wicked wrapped up its theatrical run just short of becoming one of the 25 highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office. Wicked collected $473 million from domestic earnings and added another $273 million from international markets for a global total of $746 million. With a reported income of around $850 million, Wicked had no trouble turning its $145 million budget into a major profit.

In the weeks leading up to their release, Wicked and Gladiator 2 experienced a similar phenomenon to Barbie and Oppenheimer. Fans proclaimed that Glicked would be the next Barbenheimer, but it became clear pretty quickly that Wicked was going to be the more successful movie. Wicked opened with $112 million at the box office the weekend of November 22, which left it leagues ahead of Gladiator 2’s $55 million opening. Wicked then kept the momentum during its second weekend in theaters, falling only 28% and earning another $81 million on the same weekend that Moana 2 debuted to a $139 million opening. Gladiator 2 experienced a 44% decline that weekend and grossed $31 million. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s musical finally experienced a steeper drop-off during its third weekend in theaters, falling 55% but still grossing $36 million. Wicked was in the top five at the box office for seven weeks straight.

