The Big Picture Michelle Yeoh celebrates her birthday with a new image as Madame Morrible in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation.

Yeoh's take on the character differs from the musical version, sporting a blue dress and a different hairstyle.

Wicked, set to release on Thanksgiving, aims to encourage theater attendance with Yeoh's portrayal of Madame Morrible.

It was recently Michelle Yeoh's birthday and to celebrate, Wicked shared an image of the Oscar-winning actress' upcoming role. Yeoh is cast to play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Shiz University, and will be joining other cast members, like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The film is based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name and is set years earlier in The Wizard of Oz universe.

Wicked greeted the actress on her special day with "Happy Birthday to our Madame Morrible, Michelle Yeoh!" Along with the caption is an image of the actress in her Wicked role. Her appearance differs from how the character was portrayed in the musical. Yeoh's version of the headmistress is seen wearing a blue dress, not green, and she does seem more poised and stern. The same can be said for her hair, as it is completely different when compared to the musical version of the character. Yeoh will be following in the footsteps of previous Madame Morrible actresses, including Carole Shelley, Donna McKechnie, and Sophie-Louise Dann, just to name a few.

Wicked will be released this Thanksgiving, alongside Gladiator II, in hopes of recreating the Barbenheimer phenomenon from 2023 and encouraging people to go to the theaters. The recent trailers for the film featured a glimpse of how Yeoh will portray this character. She guides Elphaba Thropp through her magic training after discovering that she has talent. She later calls her the "Wicked Witch" after she chooses to betray the Wizard.

Michelle Yeoh's Extensive Acting History

Yeoh started her acting career in the 1980s when she appeared in multiple Asian films. One of them was Police Story III: Super Cop, where she worked alongside Jackie Chan. The actress is known for her work in action films but was later seen in more dramatic roles.

Yeoh has appeared in multiple projects, including Crazy Rich Asians, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kung Fu Panda 2, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, just to name a few. Some of her future roles aside from Wicked include Star Trek: Section 31, the Blade Runner 2099 mini-series, and the next installments of James Cameron's Avatar movies.

Following her role in the A24 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Yeoh received numerous nominations and won a handful of awards, such as "Best Actress" at the 2023 Academy Awards, "Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy" at the Golden Globes, and "Best Lead Performance" during the Independent Spirit Awards.

Wicked will make its way to the cinemas on November 22, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.