If you care about getting your first look at the upcoming cinematic adaptation of Wicked, look to the Western sky, as Jon M. Chu has released first look images from the production of the highly anticipated movie throughout his social media accounts. After years of a complicated development process that prevented the film from entering production, Wicked is ready to enchant the big screen next year, in an event so big in scale it had to be divided into two parts. Get ready to see the story that has been changing audiences' perspectives on The Wizard of Oz since 2003.

The pair of new images deliver an eerie atmosphere while revealing Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda (formerly Galinda) in costume. Wicked's story follows Elphaba and Galinda as they attend Shiz University, with the main plot of the play being completely based around the complicated bond between the two girls. Years before she became the biggest threat Oz had ever seen, Elphaba was just a young lady with big dreams that inspired her to move on after living an unfortunate past. While people recognized she had great potential for magic when she was in college, society could never truly embrace her, and opposing viewpoints slowly turned Elphie into an outcast within her own community.

During a recent interview with Collider, Erivo was quick to point out how the upcoming movies and the Broadway show are extremely different, stating that the since the mediums use different tools for storytelling, you'll get to know the characters more in the cinematic version starting with the fact that audiences will spend more time with them on the big screen. After officially being divided into two parts, the first Wicked film shuffled around a little bit on the release calendar to avoid the sequel to one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Nevertheless, it looks like fans don't have much to worry about, and that Wicked: Part One will hit the big screen before they even realize it.

Jon M. Chu's Musical History Continues

Jon M. Chu has been having the time of his life over the last few years by directing Broadway musical adaptations. Before he boarded the team behind the Wicked movies, he stepped behind the camera for In The Heights, the big screen version of a musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda years before Hamilton had a massive impact on the industry. And the filmmaker's love for musicals is set continue, as it was recently announced that he would tackle Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Amazon Studios. It is unknown when that adaptation would be produced, given how Chu will remain busy with Wicked over the next couple of years.

While you wait for more updates regarding Wicked: Part One, you can check out the official first-look images from the movie's production below:

