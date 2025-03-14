After seemingly having concluded its theatrical run with critical acclaim, box office success, and a couple of Oscars under its belt, the musical adaptation Wicked announced that it intends to defy gravity for a little while longer. The movie debuted in its final major territory, Japan, this past week. It has earned over $5 million in Japan so far, elevating both its box office haul, and its ranking on the all-time list of the highest-grossing films in history. Wicked is based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name, which itself is based on Gregory Maguire's novel, which was inspired by L. Frank Baum's "The Wizard of Oz" books.

With a whopping $473 million domestically and another $261 million from overseas markets, Wicked's cumulative box office haul stands at just under $735 million worldwide. The movie has now overtaken the $730 million lifetime haul of Pixar's Oscar-winning Up, and is poised to out-perform The Matrix Reloaded, which concluded its run with $738 million over two decades ago. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked was clearly more popular at the domestic box office than it was overseas, but this is typical for a musical with a racially diverse cast. The movie was headlined by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both of whom earned Oscar nominations for their performances.

The movie itself was nominated in eight categories, including Best Picture. It ended up winning in the Best Costume Design and Best Production Design categories. Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, Wicked emerged as a cultural phenomenon, and one of the highest-grossing films in domestic box office history. It's currently ranked 26th on the all-time chart, having beaten landmark releases such as the original Star Wars, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park.

A Sequel, Titled 'Wicked: For Good', Is Slated for Release Later This Year