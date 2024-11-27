Director Jon M. Chu has carved an interesting path into the often unforgiving corridors of Hollywood. Having started out as a director-for-hire on franchise projects, he has evolved into something of an auteur. This past weekend, Chu delivered what is poised to be his biggest film, the musical Wicked, which not only earned excellent reviews and stupendous audience response, but delivered a whopping $114 million opening weekend haul domestically. This is the biggest debut of Chu's career, and the biggest ever for a Broadway adaptation.

With 10 films under his belt, Chu's career box office has now passed the $700 million mark domestically and the $1.6 billion mark worldwide. Interestingly, Wicked is already the fourth-biggest hit of his career, having shimmied Step Up 3D ($165 million worldwide) and Step Up 2 the Streets ($148 million worldwide). His last film was the well-reviewed commercial disappointment In the Heights, which concluded its global run with less than $45 million worldwide, mainly because it was released during the pandemic. Chu's lowest-grossing film remains Jem and the Holograms, which couldn't crack the $2.5 million mark worldwide in 2015.

Incidentally, Chu was already an established name by then. His highest-grossing film remains G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which grossed around $375 million globally, although it was perceived as a disappointment. Chu also took over the Now You See Me franchise from Louis Leterrier, and spearheaded the second film to a $328 million global haul. But he gained prominence as a filmmaker with a voice for the first time with Crazy Rich Asians, which grossed $237 million globally and earned excellent reviews.

'Wicked Part 2' Will Be Released Next Year