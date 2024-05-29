The Big Picture The LEGO trailer for Wicked brings magic to life, showing iconic scenes from the upcoming movie in stop-motion animation.

The exciting partnership between LEGO and Wicked movie will bring a new line of toys inspired by the film's characters and locations.

The highly anticipated Wicked movie will see a star-studded cast bringing the beloved stage musical to the big screen.

As shown in an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming Wicked movie has received a brand-new LEGO trailer on the yellow brick road to its November 27 release date. In a shot-by-shot recreation of the trailer released on May 15, stop-motion animation is used to evolve the magic of Wicked into LEGO form, highlighted by a huge LEGO-headed version of Oz.

The crossover of one of the world's biggest musicals with one of the world's biggest toy brands is a match made in marketing heaven, with LEGO officially announcing its partnership with the upcoming movie on May 20. In a statement released on their official website, LEGO announced a brand-new line of toys coming in the Fall to coincide with the run-in to the release of Wicked: Part One. The statement read:

"The ‘popular’ musical phenomenon, Wicked, becomes a two-part gravity-defying cinematic event with the first film arriving in theatres on November 27th and the second coming in Fall 2025. LEGO Group will introduce four sets inspired by the first film that will allow fans to delve deeper into some of the most iconic scenes straight out of Oz and explore core themes, characters, and songs from the upcoming film."

'Wicked' Looks to Defy Gravity at the Winter Box Office

Split into two movies, with the first set to be released in November 2024 and the second in November 2025, Wicked: Part One is undoubtedly one of the most exciting upcoming releases in the second half of this year. An adaptation of the stage classic, the story is a prequel story to The Wizard of Oz that, this time, focuses on Elphaba's journey to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West. By showcasing how judgment and perspective can influence how a person is perceived, the stage musical, and now the film, are a champion of acceptance in a modern world that so desperately needs it.

The cast for Wicked is nothing short of staggering, with some of the biggest names from both stage and screen lined up to take part. Included in the ensemble are the likes of Cynthia Erivo (Chewing Gum) as Elphaba, Ariana Grande (Don't Look Up) as Galinda, Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park) as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Boq, and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Doctor Dillamond.

With the LEGO trailer available to watch below, Wicked: Part One is scheduled for release in theaters on November 27, 2024, with Part Two scheduled for November 26, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.